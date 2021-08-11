Eagles Draft news: Colts’ QB Carson Wentz now trending towards playing Week 1

Carson Wentz is no longer a member of the Eagles organization, but his success in 2021 will greatly impact Philadelphia’s draft future moving forward.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen are reporting that the Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz and guard Quenton Nelson are trending toward recovering from foot surgeries in time for September’s regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Colts had previously announced last week that Wentz would be sidelined five to 12 weeks after surgery to repair an old foot injury.