Eagles Draft news: Carson Wentz returns to Colts’ practice as he trends towards playing Week 1

News: QB Carson Wentz will return to practice tomorrow for the Colts, and will be participating. — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 22, 2021

While the Indianapolis Colts deal with the pressure to make a Super Bowl run, the Eagles are banking on quarterback Carson Wentz playing well and deep into the playoffs.

After some fears that Wentz could miss 5-12 weeks, Zak Keefer is reporting that Philadelphia’s former No. 2 draft pick is set to return to practice on a full-time basis.

Wentz’s usage rate and playing time will greatly affect the Colts’ compensation to the Eagles in their trade for the quarterback.

Indianapolis gave Philadelphia a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could become a first-rounder if Wentz either plays at least 75% of the Colts offensive snaps or plays 70% of the snaps and the team reaches the playoffs.

