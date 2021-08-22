Eagles Draft news: Carson Wentz returns to Colts’ practice as he trends towards playing Week 1

Glenn Erby
·1 min read
While the Indianapolis Colts deal with the pressure to make a Super Bowl run, the Eagles are banking on quarterback Carson Wentz playing well and deep into the playoffs.

After some fears that Wentz could miss 5-12 weeks, Zak Keefer is reporting that Philadelphia’s former No. 2 draft pick is set to return to practice on a full-time basis.

Wentz’s usage rate and playing time will greatly affect the Colts’ compensation to the Eagles in their trade for the quarterback.

Indianapolis gave Philadelphia a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could become a first-rounder if Wentz either plays at least 75% of the Colts offensive snaps or plays 70% of the snaps and the team reaches the playoffs.

