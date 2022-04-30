Eagles draft LB Nakobe Dean 83rd overall after surprising free-fall | PFF Draft Show

Trojan Sports

Drake Jackson let everyone know before his junior season last fall that it would be his last at USC -- he had his attention set on the NFL. Once projected as a potential first-round draft pick, and even receiving some buzz earlier this week from ESPN's Adam Schefter as a potential surprise end-of-first-round pick, Jackson came off the draft board Friday late in the second round, taken No. 61 overall by the San Francisco 49ers.