Eagles draft haul lands in the top-7 for best value according to The Athletic

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Depending on whom you ask, Howie Roseman either blew another draft, or the Eagles had the best weekend out of all 32 NFL teams. The feelings on the draft are mixed between fans, but the experts are telling a different story.

The Athletic recently graded the draft haul for all 32 NFL teams and thanks to Howie Roseman getting some highly-rated guys later in the process, the Eagles had the 7th best value.

The process is important and it shows that sometimes the bigger names don’t always determine the worth of your draft. The Dallas Cowboys, who many experts thought landed some of the top names in the draft, had the 28th ranked haul, landing in the bottom six for the value of their selections.

List

Taking an early look at the top 15 QB prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class

Related

Thursday night football moving to Amazon Prime a year early

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith on morphing into a 'different person' when he takes the field

DeVonta Smith thought he'd be the next 'Rajon Rondo' before transitioning to football

Florida WR Trevon Grimes signing UDFA deal with the Eagles

Former Wake Forest, Georgia QB Jamie Newman signs UDFA deal with the Eagles

Recommended Stories

  • Howie Roseman: Zach Ertz is a good player, a good person and he’s under contract

    The feeling heading into the offseason was that the Eagles and tight end Zach Ertz could be parting ways and chatter about an imminent trade in March made it seem like his departure was a sure thing, but Ertz wasn’t traded and remains on the Eagles roster. Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman didn’t select a [more]

  • Eagles' Zach Ertz not going anywhere unless price is right

    The draft has passed, but Zach Ertz remains in Philly. By: Reuben Frank

  • Philadelphia Eagles’ winners and losers from the 2021 NFL draft

    Philadelphia Eagles' winners and losers from the 2021 NFL draft

  • Eagles got a playmaker, extra first-round pick and depth

    The Philadelphia Eagles added an extra first-round pick next year before selecting the Heisman Trophy winner, and spent the rest of the draft focused mainly on defense. Trading up to take Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith at No. 10 overall after moving down from the sixth spot to the 12th easily was the highlight of Philadelphia’s draft. The Eagles got a high-ceiling offensive lineman with a long injury history when they took Crimson Tide center Landon Dickerson in the second round.

  • Remembering Mary Tyler Moore: Her Life in Pictures

    Turn the world on with your smile. Throw your hat in the air. Do it for Mary.

  • Seth Curry, Sixers react to big performance in road win over Spurs

    Seth Curry and the Philadelphia 76ers react to his big performance in their win over the San Antonio Spurs.

  • Taking an early look at the top 15 QB prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class

    Taking an early look at the top 15 QB prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class

  • Marvel Offers 'Eternals' Sneak Peek in First Look at MCU Stage 4

    Marvel brings a first look at stage 4 of the MCU in a video message celebrating a return to theaters. See new footage from 'Eternals,' starring Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan and Kumail Nanjiani. 'Eternals' is in theaters on Nov. 5, 2021.

  • Top 10 Prospects: May 3

    Christopher Crawford updates his top prospects for the remainder of the 2021 season not on MLB teams. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

  • NFL Draft 2021: Eagles continue adding on defense with 6th-round linebacker

    The Eagles add defensive talent from the SEC. By: Reuben Frank

  • Lucinda Williams Had a Stroke Last Year. She’s Ready to Sing Again

    Americana songwriter opens up about a frightening health episode in November that affected the left side of her body

  • Which point guard could take the Knicks to the next level? | The Putback | SNY

    SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley and writer for BasketballNews.com and host of The Dunker Spot podcast's Nekias Duncan discuss which point guards in the NBA right now, including Kyle Lowry and Lonzo Ball, could take the New York Knicks to the next level.

  • Tracking the Chargers’ 2021 undrafted free agent signings

    Find out which undrafted free agents the Los Angeles Chargers are bringing in.

  • Caitlyn Jenner faces backlash for opposing transgender girls playing women's sports: 'It just isn't fair'

    The reality star turned politician shared her views on transgender youth sports.

  • Aaron Rodgers for Russell Wilson trade speculation is lazy and unrealistic

    It sounds exciting on paper, but let's get real.

  • Dwayne Johnson Says People Thought He Was a Girl as a Child

    In a new discussion with 'Sunday Today with Willie Geist,' The Rock elaborated on what it was like to have “soft features” growing up as a young kid.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Experts dole out grades for Giants

    Experts and analysts are submitting their draft grades for the New York Giants and most reviews are extremely positive...but not all.

  • UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot

    The UFC Vegas 25 results were littered with decision after decision, but the fight card finished strong with two blistering finishes in the main and co-main events. Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes to earn title shot Dominick Reyes rocked Jiri Prochazka and the Czech fighter returned the favor, all inside of the first two minutes of the UFC Vegas 25 main event. Reyes recovered and took Prochazka to the canvas. It didn't take Prochazka long to return the fight to the feet, where he unloaded on Reyes, hurting the former title contender. Reyes wasn't done, though, landing several combinations in the final moments of the round. Prochazka ate the shots and kept combing forward, bloodying Reyes's nose. The American answered with several more punches, but Prochazka seemed to take the shots better than Reyes and again answered with a blistering combination that shook Reyes before the round ended. Reyes started round two strong, unleashing with punch combinations and kicking Prochazka to the canvas. But the Czech kept pressing forward, showing little effect from the shots, as he kept throwing punches and kicks of his own. Reyes rocked him and Prochazka changed levels, looking for a takedown, instead getting caught in a guillotine choke. Reyes fell to his back, but couldn't finish the choke. Prochazka escaped and got up, Reyes dropped him with an upkick. Somehow surviving the brutal upkick, Prochazka again returned the fight to the feet. A few moments later, Prochazka backed Reyes up to the fence, unleashing a right elbow followed by a left spinning back elbow that dropped Reyes face down on the canvas. A former Rizin FF light heavyweight champion and just two fights into his UFC tenure, Prochazka is now expected to get a shot at the winner of the UFC light heavyweight championship bout between Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira, which is scheduled for Sept. 4 at UFC 266. Faced with the fact that UFC president Dana White said he would get the title shot, Prochazka said simply, "Oh, okay. Yeah, I'm ready. Let's do that." "Before the UFC, all my fights were just teaching me and my team to get better and better to step into the UFC and take a title." UFC Vegas 25 results: Jiri Prochazka knocks out Dominick Reyes with spinning elbow Giga Chikadze finishes Cub Swanson with the Giga Kick The UFC Vegas 25 co-main event started with a lot of promise, but ended quickly with a brutal kick to the liver. Giga Chikadze and Cub Swanson exchanged several hard punches in the opening moments of the bout. Just as the fight started to flow, Chikadze unleashed his patented liver kick (aka the Giga Kick). The effects were immediately written across Swanson's tormented face as he fell to his knees. Chikadze hesitated, briefly thinking the referee might stop the fight. When the referee waited, Chikadze swarmed Swanson and landed a few punches that forced an end to the bout at 1:03 of round one. "I had to tell all of the guys in the Top 15 that I'm here. If you didn't know my name, now you know," Chikadze said after the fight. "I had to bring the fire." After the victory, Chikadze respectfully called out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. "Max Holloway, it would be an honor to fight you because you are one of the best and I really want to fight you." UFC Vegas 25 results: Giga Chikadze stops Cub Swanson in co-main event https://twitter.com/ufc/status/1388703295942823936 Ion Cutelaba and Dustin Jacoby ends in disappointing split draw Ion Cutelaba put his fight with Dustin Jacoby at risk at Friday's weigh-in, grabbing Jacoby around the neck during their face-off. Luckily there wasn't a repeat of the Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose cancellation and the Cutelabla vs. Jacoby bout took place as planned. It was a toe-to-toe battle, but the end result left something to be desired. Jacoby started strong, looking much sharper on the feet, but Cutelaba eventually took him down. Jacoby got back to his feet fairly quickly every time, but Cutelaba took him down repeatedly throughout the round, landing punches or elbows after nearly every takedown. Cutelaba went back to the takedown in round two. It worked well for the first couple minutes, but Jacoby began stuffing them and keeping Cutelaba at bay with his jab and occasionally landing with his uppercut and right cross. Jacoby staggered Cutelaba with a right hand in the waning seconds of round two, but couldn't put him down. Jacoby started the final round with a hard kick to the body. Cutelaba kept swinging, but looked like he'd lost a step or two since the first round. Not as worried about the takedown as he was in round one, Jacoby was swinging with more power punches in the final frame. Cutelaba dug deep and kept firing back. Jacoby just missed with a huge flying knee and then went for a takedown of his own. Cutelaba stuffed it. Jacoby got the takedown on his next attempt, but it came with about 10 seconds left in the fight. When the scorecards were read, one judge saw it in favor of Jacoby, another in favor of Cutelaba, and the final judge ruled it a draw for an overall result of a split draw. UFC Vegas 25 results: Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (Photos courtesy of UFC) Manager says Kamaru Usman wants Michael Chiesa next at UFC 263 UFC Vegas 25 Live Results UFC Vegas 25 Main Card Main Event: Jiri Prochazka def Dominick Reyes by KO (elbows) at 4:29, R2Co-main Event: Giga Chikadze vs Cub Swanson by TKO (body kick and punches) at 1:03, R1Ion Cutelaba vs Dustin Jacoby ruled a split draw (29-28, 28-29, 28-28)Sean Strickland def Krzysztof Jotko by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Merab Dvalishvili def Cody Stamann by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28) UFC Vegas 25 Prelims Luana Pinheiro def Randa Markos by disqualification (illegal upkick) at 4:16, R1TJ Brown def Kai Kamaka III by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)Luana Carolina def Poliana Botelho by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Loma Lookboonmee def Sam Hughes by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Andreas Michailidis def KB Bhullar by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Filipe Colares def Luke Sanders by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-38, 29-28)

  • UFC releases Diego Sanchez as Dana White blasts his ‘bats*** nuts' coach Joshua Fabia

    The ignominious release ends Sanchez’s legendary UFC career. Sanchez is 30-13 in MMA and 19-13 in the UFC.

  • NASCAR betting: Bad beats in Buschy McBusch Race 400 crush Sunday dreams

    Heading into the restart with three laps to go, I had a real chance to go a perfect 5-0 in matchup bets I placed on Sunday‘s Buschy McBusch Race 400. But things went south immediately upon the drop of the final green flag at Kansas Speedway, as neither the betting gods nor race luck seemed […]