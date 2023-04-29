Eagles draft grades 2023: Analysis on every pick; was this Howie Roseman's best draft ever?

PHILADELPHIA − The Eagles were in the Super Bowl just 2 1/2 months ago, so there weren't really many glaring needs.

Sure, they lost some key players in free agency, but they also signed some players to fill their roles. And as the Eagles demonstrated with the mega-contract given to quarterback Jalen Hurts, they have the basis in place for a dominant offense.

Still, the Eagles did want to replenish the talent behind several of their veterans, and that especially includes the defensive line, where Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox could be nearing the end of their careers. It's a strategy that has worked well for them.

Here, then, are the grades for the Eagles' draft picks:

Round 1, No. 9: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

There's so much to like about Carter. He was considered the top overall talent in the draft, and the Eagles only had to trade up one spot in order to get him. Before the draft, Eagles GM Howie Roseman said he didn't think he'd have a chance at Carter. Of course, the reason why Carter was available to the Eagles is because of a fatal car crash involving a second car that was drag racing with Carter. Carter also had a poor Pro Day and admitted that he wasn't in top shape.

Still, the Eagles felt that Carter was worth the risk, and that has a lot to do with the other Georgia players on the roster in 2022 draftees Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean, along with veterans like Cox and Graham. If that's the case, the Eagles hit a home run. But it's a risk.

Grade: A-

Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith (4) rushes the passer in the first half of a game against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Athens, Ga.

Round 1, No. 30: Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia

There were many draft analysts who had Smith going to the Eagles at No. 10. And if that's the case, then he would've been a solid B pick. So imagine how fortunate the Eagles must have felt that Smith was available at No. 30. Perhaps Smith's smaller size for an edge rusher of 6-foot-2, 238 pounds had something to do with his fall, or a pectoral muscle injury that ended his season last November (he's fully healthy). But Smith is a freakish athlete who ran a 4.39 in the 40, making him the first defensive lineman/edge rusher to run a sub-4.4 in the 40. Plus, he's reminiscent of another undersized edge rusher, who ended up with 16 sacks last season in Haason Reddick.

Grade: A

Round 3, No 65: Tyler Steen, OL, Alabama

There's a lot to like about Steen, who has three years of experience as a starting tackle in the SEC. Steen spent the first three years at Vanderbilt before transferring to Alabama last season, where he played left tackle on a perennial national championship contender. The Eagles see Steen, who's 6-6, 321 pounds, possibly playing guard this season before eventually moving out to tackle when (if) star right tackle Lane Johnson decides to retire.

The Eagles needed to replenish the offensive line after losing Isaac Seumalo and top backup Andre Dillard in free agency. Steen can help fill that role.

Grade: B

Illinois defensive back Sydney Brown (30) breaks up a pass intended for Wyoming tight end Treyton Welch in the end zone during an NCAA college football game, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Round 3, No. 66: Sydney Brown, S, Illinois

Brown is the first true safety drafted. For the Eagles, it's the earliest the Eagles had taken a safety since drafting Jaiquawn Jarrett in the second round in 2011. Jarrett never panned out, but the Eagles are convinced that Brown, who had 6 interceptions last season, could challenge for a starting job right away. He would have to beat out Reed Blankenship, an undrafted free agent last spring to start next to free agent signee Terrell Edmunds.

The Eagles needed to address the secondary, but a cornerback might have been the better choice here, especially with Kelee Ringo still available.

Grade: B-

