Eagles draft grades 2022: Analysis for every pick, including a trade for A.J. Brown

The Eagles came into the draft looking to upgrade several positions while continuing to build around quarterback Jalen Hurts.

And really, they could have gone in several directions beginning with the first round on Thursday night.

Here's a look at how they did with each draft pick:

Round 1, No. 13: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

The Eagles traded up two spots with Houston to get Davis, a 6-foot-6, 341-pound defensive tackle whom NFL Network Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah described as "a freak." This was an area of need for the Eagles as veterans Fletcher Cox, who's 31 and showing signs of decline, and Javon Hargrave are in the final year of their contracts.

But the Eagles had to give up four picks – No. 15, No. 124, No. 162 and No. 166 – to get Davis. Yes, it's a lot of picks just to get ahead of the Baltimore Ravens at No. 14. But the extra picks were a fourth-rounder and two fifth-rounders.

Davis, however, only had 2 sacks last season and often came off the field on third downs. Was that because the Bulldogs were loaded at defensive line? Or was it some other reason? The Eagles are counting on the former. Only time will tell.

Grade: A-

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) scores a touchdown during the second quarter at NRG Stadium Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Round 1, No. 18: A.J. Brown, WR, trade with Tennesee

No, the Eagles didn't actually draft a player. Instead, they sent that pick, along with a third-round pick at No. 101, to the Titans in return for wide receiver A.J. Brown. Brown has had 2,995 yards receiving and 24 touchdowns in three seasons. For the Eagles, getting an established receiver to pair with DeVonta Smith was a better alternative than drafting one.

It'll be worth comparing Brown to the four receivers who went before the Eagles' first pick – Drake London, Garrett Wilson, Chris Olave and Jameson Williams.

Grade: A

