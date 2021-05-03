Eagles’ draft class ranked at the top by 1 expert

Dave Zangaro
·2 min read
Eagles’ draft class ranked at the top by 1 expert originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

There are some mixed opinions on the Eagles’ overall 2021 draft class, but one expert loves what they did.

Yesterday, we took a look at some grades for the Eagles from around the internet, but on Monday, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked all 32 draft classes and put the Eagles’ haul at No. 1.

Here’s what Brugler wrote about the Eagles:

Favorite pick: Landon Dickerson, OG/C, AlabamaThe Eagles had no shortage of candidates here, which is the main reason they are No. 1 on my list. But Dickerson gets my vote because of his combination of high-end talent at any of the interior line positions and his impact in the locker room. His injury history is troublesome, but well worth the risk.

Day 3 pick who could surprise: Zech McPhearson, CB, Texas TechThis was a tough choice between McPhearson, Gainwell and Tuipulotu, but the cornerback is the pick because I thought he went widely underrated throughout the process. The Penn State transfer looks comfortable in both man and zone and shows outstanding fluidity and toughness to mirror receivers.

The fact that Brugler loved the Dickerson pick goes a long way to understanding why the Eagles are No. 1 in his rankings. There’s tremendous upside with Dickerson but also a troubling injury history. If an analyst loved that pick, then they’re likely to like the Eagles’ class as a whole.

One interesting note is that Brugler said he did not consider future picks added in these rankings. Remember, the Eagles picked up a 2022 first-rounder and fifth-rounder with Howie Roseman’s maneuvering.

If you’re wondering about the other division teams, Brugler had Washington at No. 15, the Giants at 18 and the Cowboys at 24.

The Eagles rank significantly higher in Brugler’s rankings than they did in a look at a bunch of grades compiled over the weekend from René Bugner:

In the roundup of those 18 grades, the Eagles ended up with a 3.13, good for a ranking of 17th out of 32 teams. The Giants were 10th, Washington 18th and the Cowboys 27th.

