Will Eagles draft another WR in 1st round? Daniel Jeremiah gives options

NFL analyst gives 2 WR options for Eagles in 1st round

The Eagles have drafted wide receivers in the first round in back-to-back years … so they won’t do it again, right?

Well, don’t be so sure.

“Yeah, when you've got three ones I think all options are on the table,” NFL Network Daniel Jeremiah said in a lengthy national conference call on Friday.

Jeremiah astutely pointed out that with three first-round picks he thinks Howie Roseman will draft at least one, possibly two, offensive and defensive linemen if the Eagles keep all three of their first-round picks.

But there’s still a clear-cut need at receiver. Because the Eagles have DeVonta Smith as their No. 1 wideout but Jalen Reagor has been a big disappointment in his first two NFL seasons. And that leaves the Eagles with Smith and Quez Watkins as their top two options at the position.

“I think there's a strong case to be made for one of those wide receivers,” Jeremiah said.

And then he came up with two names who would fit: Garrett Wilson from Ohio State and Drake London from USC.

In fact, in his latest mock draft Jeremiah has the Eagles using their third first-round pick (No. 19) on Wilson, making him the third receiver to come off the board.

“I would love Garrett Wilson in there,” Jeremiah said. “I think he's the best receiver in the draft in my opinion, and he can do everything. He is a complete wide receiver. We talk about the speed guys in this draft and we talk about the physical play-above-the-rim guys, I think he gives you a little bit of both of that with what he can do after the catch, as well. I think he'd be a really nice complement.”

Wilson (6-0, 188) had a huge 2021 season, catching 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The more obvious choice, however, for a complementary player is London. While his 2021 season ended early with an ankle injury, London still had a monster season. In eight games, he had 88 catches for 1,084 yards and 7 touchdowns.

London (6-5, 210) is a former basketball player and those skills show up on the football field. He’s great at making contested catches.

“From just a pure size skillset standpoint, you'd say Drake London would be kind of the power forward that they don't necessarily have there opposite of Devonta,” Jeremiah said. “I think he's exceptional. Again, watching the Chargers and seeing what Mike Williams does, I think Drake London can do that stuff. He can play inside. He can play outside. He's got outstanding hands. He's got outstanding feel and instincts.

“A lot of contested catches, which you talk to some people around the league and they celebrate it, and you talk to other people around the league and they say, oh, it's because he can't separate. I don't know. I know the guy is big, and when the ball goes up in the air, he comes down with it. He's a really intriguing player, and everything that I've been told about him from a character, competitiveness, makeup stuff, it's just completely off the charts.”

For what it’s worth, Jeremiah has London coming off the board with pick No. 7 to the Giants in his latest mock draft. So perhaps London will be long gone by the time the Eagles’ first pick at No. 15 comes around.

But the idea is there. The Eagles still have a need at receiver and it might seem crazy, but don’t rule out the possibility of them using another first-round pick on one.