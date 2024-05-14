Eagles down Youngstown East to open D-II baseball tournament

May 14—Staff Report

GENEVA — Geneva rolled past Youngstown East 13-0 in five innings for a first-round Division II sectional tournament baseball win Monday.

The Eagles jumped on the scoreboard with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. They added five runs in both the second and fourth innings.

Kean Arkenburg and Shea Arkenburg notched two hits each. Shea Arkenburg led the way with four RBIs, followed by Andrew Oros with three and Kean Arkenburg at two.

Oros clubbed a homer, while Kean Arkenburg, Shea Arkenburg and Maier all contributed triples.

Shea Arkenburg pitched five innings for the win. He allowed one hit and five walks with 11 strikeouts.

"Shea Arkenburg was very good on the mound, and maybe better in the batter's box," Geneva coach Terry Hejduk said. "I just love coaching this group of young men."

As a No. 11 seed, Geneva (13-5) is scheduled to play at No. 6 Marlington at 5 p.m. on Wednesday for a sectional crown.

JEFFERSON 1, WG 0

JEFFERSON — Toby Dickson threw a complete game shutout, and Luke Lambert provided the lone run as the Falcons advanced in the D-II tournament.

Jefferson (7-12), the 18th seed, is slated to play at No. 3 West Branch for a sectional championship at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

With the game scoreless, Lambert belted a home run in the home half of the sixth inning.

Dickson went seven innings. He gave up six hits and no walks while striking out six.

"Great game on both sides," Falcons coach Scott Barber said. "No errors and no walks will keep you in any game. Total team effort every pitch of the game."

NEWTON FALLS 7, CONNEAUT 1

NEWTON FALLS — The Spartans dropped a D-III sectional semifinal game on Monday.

Leading 3-0 after three innings, the Tigers broke the contest open with four runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Conneaut played a run in the top of the sixth.

The Spartans (3-18) are scheduled to close the season Thursday at Girard.

CARDINAL 7, PV 6

The Huskies edged the Lakers for a D-III sectional tournament win on Monday with a run in the bottom of the seventh.

For PV, Ryan Croston had two hits and two RBIs. Max Smith also contributed two hits.

The Lakers closed the season at 11-9.