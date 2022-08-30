Eagles down to two quarterbacks after cutting Reid Sinnett

Reid Sinnett released after disappointing preseason: Report originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

One day after releasing Carson Strong, the Eagles have reportedly released Reid Sinnett, their other young quarterback trying to win a roster spot.

The news was first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Sinnett, 25, played more than any other Eagles quarterback this summer, but other than one 55-yard touchdown bomb to Devon Allen against the Browns, he never did anything to give the Eagles a reason to keep him.

Sinnett spent last summer with the Dolphins and was very good, completing 67 percent of his passes with three touchdowns, one interception and a gaudy 107.7 passer rating.

The Dolphins signed him to the active roster early in the season after Tua Tagovailoa got hurt, and when they released him in late October the Eagles claimed him and kept him on the active roster the rest of the year, although he never got into a game.

When training camp began a month ago, the Eagles were very high on Sinnett, who played college football at San Diego. Sinnett stands 6-4, 225 and has a big arm, but he regressed from last year and really played his way out of a roster spot.

Sinnett was OK at practice early in training camp but never really shined and began struggling about a week or 10 days in.

When Nick Sirianni said after the Browns preseason game that he thought Sinnett was nervous, it didn’t augur well for the future.

The Eagles probably still think enough of Sinnett to keep him around on the practice squad. We’ll see about that on Wednesday.

Right now, they have just Jalen Hurts and Gardner Minshew as QBs on the 53-man roster. They released the strong-armed rookie Strong on Monday after he threw just four passes in three preseason games.

Sinnett played 100 snaps in the three preseason games and went 25-for-48 (52 percent) for 254 yards with two TDs and one interception, a pick-six against Miami on Saturday. His passer rating was 72.7, a far cry from the 107.7 of a year ago.

Sinnett is in his third NFL season. He went undrafted out of San Diego in 2020, spent his rookie training camp with the Buccaneers and was on the Bucs’ practice squad for one week.

He dressed for two games last year once he joined the Eagles – the Jets and the second Dallas game, the two games Hurts didn’t play – but he’s never gotten into an NFL game.