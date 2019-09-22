Eagles down to third-string left tackle

Keeping Carson Wentz upright won’t be easy for the Eagles today.

In the first half of today’s game against Detroit, Philadelphia has already lost two left tackles. Starter Jason Peters left first with what the team described as an illness, and his replacement, Andre Dillard, quickly suffered a knee injury after that.

The next man up was Halapoulivaati Vaitai, who is now in at left tackle. Vaitai does have some starting experience, but having him in at left tackle right now is obviously less than ideal.

Also hurt for the Eagles is defensive end Derek Barnett, who suffered an ankle injury.

It hasn’t been a great start for the Eagles, who trail the Lions 17-10 in the second quarter.