Eagles' right guard Sua Opeta returns to action originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Update: Sua Opeta returned to action to start the second half.

LANDOVER, Md. — The Eagles are down to their third-string right guard in Washington.

With opening day starter Cam Jurgens already on IR, backup Sua Opeta was injured late in the first half against the Commanders. He was replaced by rookie third-round pick Tyler Steen from Alabama.

Steen, 23, was the No. 65 overall pick in the draft this year. While there was talk about Steen battling for the starting right guard spot in training camp, Jurgens took that starting spot very quickly. Steen took a lot of left tackle reps in camp too.

Steen was inactive for the first four weeks of the season but since the injury to Jurgens has been dressing on game days. The snaps he took on the Eagles’ touchdown drive late in the second quarter on Sunday were the first offensive snaps of his NFL career.

On the Eagles’ final offensive drive of the first half, Opeta got hurt and couldn’t make it to the sideline, which forced the Eagles to use a timeout. But the Eagles were still able to get down the field and get in the end zone with a spectacular catch from A.J. Brown.

Entering Sunday, Steen’s NFL experience had been limited to just 13 snaps on special teams. The Eagles other backup offensive linemen for this game are Jack Driscoll and Fred Johnson.

It’s worth noting that Sunday is the fourth straight game Jurgens has missed on IR, so he’ll be eligible to return for the Cowboys game before the bye week. Now we’ll just need to see if he’s ready.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube