Eagles down a starting safety against Cowboys in Dallas originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

ARLINGTON, Texas — Eagles starting safety Reed Blankenship took a shot to the head in the first half against the Cowboys and is being evaluated for a concussion.

Blankenship made a tackle at the tail end of a 27-yard catch and run from Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium and was slow to get up.

Blankenship took a brief trip to the blue medical tent and then inside to the locker room.

Rookie Sydney Brown replaced Blankenship on that drive and the Cowboys were able to score their second touchdown of the game to take a 17-3 lead in the second quarter.

The Eagles have just three safeties on their 53-man roster: Blankenship, Brown and Kevin Byard. The Eagles also didn’t elevate anyone from their practice squad for this game so if Blankenship can’t return, they’re down to just Byard and Brown for the rest of this game.

Blankenship is a second-year UDFA out of Middle Tennessee State. The Eagles’ secondary hasn’t been very good this year but he’s been a bit of a bright spot and even leads all NFC strong safeties in Pro Bowl fan voting.