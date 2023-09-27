Eagles down a couple of safeties to begin practice week originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles were down to just two healthy safeties on Wednesday as they began to prepare for the Washington Commanders in Week 4.

Both Justin Evans (neck) and Sydney Brown (hamstring) were non-participants to begin the practice week after they left Monday’s game in Tampa early. That means the Eagles’ healthy safeties on the 53-man roster right now are Reed Blankenship and Terrell Edmunds.

Thanks to the short week, the Eagles held a walkthrough on Wednesday. Because of that, the injury report is an estimation:

Did not practice: Justin Evans (neck), Sydney Brown (hamstring), Quez Watkins (hamstring)

Limited: Britan Covey (hamstring), Fletcher Cox (knee), Zach Cunningham (ribs), Cam Jurgens (groin)

Full: Landon Dickerson (knee), Boston Scott (concussion)

We’ll see how Evans and Brown progress this week but it’s obviously not ideal to suffer two injuries at the same position. Evans has started the first three games of the 2023 season and Brown got 12 snaps in Week 3, rotating in as a slot cornerback in the Eagles’ big nickel package. The rookie out of Illinois had a huge recovery to get a PBU against Mike Evans in the red zone in the second quarter.

If Evans and Brown end up missing Week 4, the Eagles are down to Blankenship and Edmunds. They also have Tristin McCollum on their practice squad.

Watkins, meanwhile, has not practiced since injuring his hamstring in Week 2 against the Vikings. Olamide Zaccheaus took Watkins’ spot as the slot receiver against the Bucs and had a good showing. He caught 2 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown from Jalen Hurts.

The good news in this injury report is that Dickerson was a full participant. He missed the final 25 snaps against the the Bucs. Veteran Sua Opeta filled in at left guard. But Dickerson should be good to go against the Commanders on Sunday.

And Boston Scott should also return. He missed the Bucs game with a concussion but will be back for Week 4. Without Scott on Monday, the Eagles had D’Andre Swift, Kenny Gainwell and Rashaad Penny active.

Subscribe to Eagle Eye anywhere you get your podcasts:

Apple Podcasts | YouTube Music | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | RSS | Watch on YouTube