Eagles' Doug Pederson changes course, fires offensive coordinator and WR coach

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is making changes to his coaching staff — two changes he said he wouldn’t make.

Through the Eagles’ official Twitter account, Pederson announced that the team would be parting ways with offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch. This announcement comes barely a day after Pederson praised broth Groh and Walch and said that they’d be back for the 2020 season.

Here’s what Pederson said about Groh and Walch on Wednesday during a media session, via The Athletic:

“My hat goes off to both of those gentlemen because of the game plans that Mike and I and the offensive staff put together, first of all. Then here towards the end of the season, Carson Walch having a big impact on getting these young players ready to go and to play at a high level. That’s not easy. … Both those guys will be back.”

Pederson did hedge a bit, saying that he was still evaluating the entire staff and Walch and Groh were included in that evaluation. Pederson addressed his comments in his statement and apologized for the confusion.

Groh and Walch may not be the only departures on the Eagles coaching staff. According to May Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz interviewed with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, and is a serious candidate for their open head coaching position.

