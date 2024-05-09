Eagles doubles teams advance to D-II boys tennis district tournament

May 9—Staff Report

Both Geneva boys tennis doubles teams will play another week.

On Wednesday, the teams of Myles Colgan and Isaiah Rose and Pooh Amphonkiat and Logan Willsey advanced to the Division II district based on performances at the Boardman Sectional.

"We selected the Boardman sectional [via a top-16 area ranking] because we thought it was our best opportunity to advance to the next level," Eagles coach Scott Torok said.

The teams will return to Boardman on Saturday to determine district seeding.

The district tournament is scheduled for May 17 and 18 at Springside Athletic Club in Akron.

Rose and Colgan, the third seed in doubles, won three matches. They captured 6-0, 6-3; 7-5, 6-1 and 6-3, 6-0 decisions.

"They justified their seed with three wins," Torok said of Colgan and Rose.

Rose and Colgan are scheduled to take on Cardinal Mooney's Rocco Turner and Dominic Graziano in a semfinal match. Turner and Graziano are the top seed in doubles at Boardman.

Amphonkiat and Willsey claimed wins of 6-3, 6-1; 6-0, 6-1 and 6-3, 6-3.

"Our unseeded doubles team of sophomore Pooh Amphonkiat and freshman Logan Willsey were a wildcard team that flew under the radar and surprised some teams, en route to their district qualifying," Torok said. "All in all, a great day for Geneva tennis, but we're not done yet."

They are slated to play Canfield's Drew Shapiro and Carson Arfaras, the second seed, in a semifinal match.

In singles, Isaac Riddell returns to Boardman today to play for a district spot.

Riddell won a pair of 6-0 matches to reach the quarterfinals. He is scheduled to play No. 4 seed Andrew Aey for a spot in the semifinals and district berth.

"We knew Isaac would have to fight without receiving a seed and he did just that," Torok said.

DRAGONS' DUO TAKE THIRD IN D-1

Matthew Surbella

and Sergio Lozano made the trek back

to Solon to determine their seeding for the

Division I district tournament on May 16 and 18 at Springside

Athletic Club in

Akron.

After falling to

Solon's duo of Ashwin Ramachandran and Justin Reimschisel, who were the top seed, 6-0, 6-0 in a semifinal match, Surbella and Lozano faced Shaker Heights to

determine third or fourth.

Shaker Heights had

to forfeit due to an injury, so Surbella and Lozano earned the third seed.