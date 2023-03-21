Eagles double-dip at edge rusher in Daniel Jeremiah’s latest 2023 NFL mock draft

The 2023 NFL draft is fast approaching, and with the Top 30 visits underway, all 32 teams are doing their due diligence on potential prospects.

Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.

We tracked Philadelphai’s picks via Tankathon, and after New Orleans went 7-10, Philadelphia locked down a top-ten selection.

Daniel Jeremiah released his third mock draft and has Philadelphia double-dipping at edge rusher.

Pick 10 -- Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) -- Lukas Van Ness Iowa · Edge · Sophomore (RS)

Oct 29, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Lukas Van Ness (91) reacts against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Van Ness logged 38 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks during the 2022 season with Iowa without starting a game. Throughout 27 games played during the past two years with Iowa, Van Ness recorded 71 career tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, and 13.5 sacks.

The Eagles always focus on the line of scrimmage, and Van Ness has the versatility to play inside or outside. Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox both were re-signed this offseason, but they’re playing on one-year deals.

Pick 30 Philadelphia Eagles --Felix Anudike-Uzomah Kansas State · Edge · Junior

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

A Second Team All-American and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, Anukike-Unomah had 46 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass breakup.

The Eagles double down on defensive linemen. Anudike-Uzomah is a gifted edge rusher and posted excellent numbers over the last two seasons. GM Howie Roseman doesn’t believe you can have too many pass rushers.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire