Eagles double-dip at edge rusher in Todd McShay’s latest 2 round NFL mock draft

The 2023 NFL draft is fast approaching, and even with the Eagles retooling during the first wave of free agency, the organization is doing its due diligence on potential prospects.

Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.

Philadelphia lost eight critical contributors on defense to the open market, and they’ll look to reload with young talent.

ESPN’s draft guru, Todd McShay, Just released post scouting combine mock draft, and he has Philadelphia double dipping at edge rusher.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) Lukas Van Ness, DE, Iowa

A monster coming off the edge at 6-foot-5, 275 pounds with explosive power and violent hands, the Iowa star can also play inside at tackle. Van Ness posted 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks this year on his way to being named Second-Team All-Big Ten and dominated the competition while not starting a game for the Hawkeyes.

Van Ness has the arm length and footspeed to dominate off the edge, and I love the versatility that comes with his game. He’s arguably even more effective rushing the passer as a 3-technique. Philadelphia lost Javon Hargrave and only re-signed Fletcher Cox to a one-year deal, so I could see Van Ness and Jordan Davis wreaking havoc from the interior. GM Howie Roseman loves building up the trenches, and Van Ness can make an immediate impact there after 14 sacks over two seasons at Iowa. I still think Texas running back Bijan Robinson would be interesting in this offense, even though that isn’t a position Roseman prioritizes early in the draft. He’s a top-five talent in this class and fits seamlessly in this run-heavy offense. But Kenneth Gainwell looked solid at the end of last season, Rashaad Penny will be a big contributor if he stays healthy and they could still add a veteran like Ezekiel Elliott.

30. Philadelphia Eagles Will McDonald IV, DE, Iowa State

The athletic pass rusher earned first-team All-Big 12 honors as a redshirt senior last season after totaling 36 tackles and five sacks in 12 games. McDonald (6-3, 236 pounds) recorded 27 sacks in his final three years with the Cyclones.

Let’s double-dip on pass-rushers for the Eagles in Round 1 (they landed Van Ness at No. 10). It was one of the team’s biggest strengths last season with an NFL-high 70 sacks, but Philly could use more depth there. Brandon Graham re-upped with the Eagles, but he’s 34 years old. Robert Quinn might be out the door after the midseason acquisition last November. With long arms and plenty of explosion, McDonald hunts quarterbacks. He picked up 27 sacks and 35.5 tackles for loss over the past three seasons and could be a Day 1 contributor as a rotational pass-rusher before developing into a starter off the edge to replace some of the aging players in this unit.

62. Philadelphia Eagles Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

A big safety at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, Johnson is an explosive athlete who could play a Jamal Adams role for the Eagles.

The Eagles lost Marcus Epps and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, so there are some gaps at safety (though Philly did add Terrell Edmunds). Johnson might be the best pure safety in the class, with a great ability to read the offense and the footspeed to close on the ball. The on-ball production should come; he has the traits but only picked off one pass in college.

