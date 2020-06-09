Have the Eagles done enough at cornerback?

Good luck, Marquand Manuel.

The Eagles' new secondary coach has his hands full as he tries to find some stability at a cornerback position where the Eagles have had none.

Have the Eagles done enough at corner? On paper, they should be much better than they have been.

But we've said that before.

Let's take a look at what Manuel inherits as he begins his first year with the Eagles.

Just over the last two years, the Eagles have used nine different starting cornerbacks, and the last Eagle corner to start 10 games in consecutive years was Nolan Carroll in 2015 and 2016.

Once again, the position has been overhauled, and once again the Eagles are starting from scratch.

How did the Eagles get to this point?

It's a long and complicated story, but essentially the Eagles have spent the last few years using Band-Aids at corner. And in some cases those Band-Aids stuck - Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills played well enough the second half of 2017 to help the Eagles win a Super Bowl.

But for the most part it's been one week after another of guys getting hurt, guys giving up big plays, guys getting benched, guys getting promoted from the practice squad and guys getting cut only to be re-signed out of desperation.

The Eagles have used 10 different starting outside cornerback combinations just since opening day 2018 - and that doesn't even take into account the revolving nickel corners.

In both the 2018 and 2019 playoff seasons, they finished the season with a completely different set of outside corners than they began it with.

Manuel replaces Cory Undlin as secondary coach, and he takes over a position once again in total upheaval:

-> Mills, who has played the most snaps of any Eagles corner under Doug Pederson and Jim Schwartz, is now a safety.

-> Darby, who has played the 2nd-most snaps since 2016, is now with the Redskins.

-> Douglas, who's played the 3rd-most snaps, is now on the outside looking in when it comes to just making the team.

-> Maddox, who's played the 4th-most snap during the Pederson-Schwartz Era, has, has moved from the slot to projected starter at outside corner.

-> Sidney Jones, who's played the 7th-most snaps, is fighting for his Eagles career in his fourth season.

-> Darius Slay is CB1 after coming over from the Lions

-> Nickell Robey-Coleman is now the nickel favorite after signing as a free agent

-> Cre'Von LeBlanc is now the likely backup nickel.

Mills was very good in 2017, but let's be honest - the Eagles haven't gotten Pro Bowl play out of a cornerback since Asante Samuel in 2010.

Of course the cornerback position is closely tied to how Mills (or perhaps Will Parks) manages at safety with Malcolm Jenkins gone and how much pressure the Eagles can get from injury-plagued Derek Barnett and 32-year-old Brandon Graham.

But if Slay can continue his Pro Bowl level of play, if the talented Maddox can hold up for a full season at outside corner at 5-9 and the combination of Robey-Coleman and LeBlanc can hold down the slot, then maybe the unthinkable can actually occur, and for the first time in a long time cornerback can be a strength of this team.

Eagles' cornerback activity since 2018

Sept. 2, 2018: Signed De'Vante Bausby to the practice squad

Sept. 2, 2018: Signed Chandon Sullivan to the practice squad

Sept. 11, 2018: Released De'Vante Bausby from the practice squad

Oct. 11, 2018: Sidney Jones left Giants game with hamstring injury

Oct. 16, 2018: Signed Dexter McDougle

Oct. 25, 2018: Promoted Chandon Sullivan to the 53-man roster

Oct. 28, 2018: Jalen Mills left Jaguars game with shin injury

Nov. 5, 2018: Claimed Cre'Von LeBlanc off waivers from the Lions

Nov. 5, 2018: Released Dexter McDougle

Nov. 5, 2018: Signed De'Vante Bausby to the practice squad

Nov. 17, 2018: Promoted De'Vante Bausby to the active roster

Nov. 17, 2018: Placed Ronald Darby on Injured Reserve (knee)

Nov. 18, 2018: Ronald Darby left Saints game with knee injury

Nov. 18, 2018: Sidney Jones left Saints game with knee injury

Nov. 18, 2018: Avonte Maddox left Saints game with knee injury

Nov. 20, 2018: Signed Jeremiah McKinnon to the practice squad

Dec. 8, 2018: Placed Jalen Mills on Injured Reserve (foot)

Dec. 9, 2018: Sidney Jones left Cowboys game with hamstring injury

Dec. 11, 2018: Signed Josh Hawkins to the practice squad

Dec. 24, 2018: Promoted Josh Hawkins to the active roster

Dec. 24, 2018: Released De'Vante Bausby

Dec. 24, 2018: Released Chandon Sullivan

Dec. 26, 2018: Signed Chandon Sullivan to the practice squad

Jan. 14, 2019: Signed Jeremiah McKinnon to future contract

Jan. 14, 2019: Signed Chandon Sullivan to future contract

March 15, 2019: Signed Ronald Darby

May 1, 2019: Waived Chandon Sullivan

May 10, 2019: Signed Jay Liggins

July 26, 2019: Claimed Alex Brown off waivers

July 27, 2019: Signed Orlando Scandrick

Aug. 4, 2019: Signed Ajene Harris

Aug. 16, 2019: Released Jay Liggins

Aug. 31, 2019: Placed Jalen Mills on PUP

Sept. 2, 2019: Signed Cre'Von LeBlanc

Sept. 2, 2019: Placed Cre'Von LeBlanc on Injured Reserve (foot)

Sept. 2, 2019: Signed Craig James to the practice squad

Sept. 11, 2019: Promoted Craig James to the 53-man roster

Sept. 12, 2019: Signed Ajene Harris to the practice squad

Sept. 17, 2019: Released Craig James

Sept. 18, 2019: Signed Craig James to the practice squad

Sept. 22, 2019: Ronald Darby left Lions game with hamstring injury

Sept. 24, 2019: Promoted Craig James to the active roster

Sept. 26, 2019: Sidney Jones left Packers game with hamstring injury

Sept. 26, 2019: Avonte Maddox left Packers game with concussion and neck injury

Sept. 27, 2019: Signed Orlando Scandrick

Sept. 30, 2019: Signed D.J. White to the practice squad

Oct. 1, 2019: Signed Ryan Lewis to the practice squad

Oct. 1, 2019: Released Ajene Harris from the practice squad

Oct. 4, 2019: Signed Ryan Lewis

Oct. 8, 2019: Signed Ajene Harris to the practice squad

Oct. 14, 2019: Released Ryan Lewis from the practice squad

Oct. 15, 2019: Activated 21-day practice window for Jalen Mills

Oct. 19, 2019: Activated Jalen Mills from PUP list

Oct. 21, 2019: Released Orlando Scandrick

Oct. 29, 2019: Released Ajene Harris from the practice squad

Nov. 26, 2019: Activated 21-day practice window for Cre'Von LeBlanc

Nov. 30, 2019: Activated Cre'Von LeBlanc from practice squad

Dec. 4, 2019: Signed Tremon Smith to practice squad

Dec. 9, 2019: Jalen Mills left Giants game with elbow injury

Dec. 22, 2019: Ronald Darby left Cowboys game with hip flexor

Dec. 24, 2019: Placed Ronald Darby on Injured Reserve

Dec. 29, 2019: Jalen Mills missed Giants game with ankle injury

March 19, 2020: Acquired Darius Slay from Lions

March 25, 2020: Signed Nickell Robey-Coleman































































































































Outside CB starting combinations since 2018

16 … Darby / Mills

5 … Douglas / Maddox

5 … Douglas / Jones

2 … Darby / Douglas

2 … Darby / Jones

1 … Bausby / Sullivan

1 … Douglas / James

1 … Douglas / Mills

1 … LeBlanc / Maddox

1 … Maddox / Mills



















Current cornerback roster

Rasul Douglas

Michael Jacquet III

Craig James

Sidney Jones

Cre'Von LeBlanc

Avonte Maddox

Nickell Robey-Coleman

Darius Slay

Prince Smith Jr.

Tremon Smith

Trevor Williams





















Cornerback snaps played since 2016

3037 … Jalen Mills

1849 … Ronald Darby

1673 … Rasul Douglas

1260 … Avonte Maddox

910 … Nolan Carroll

998 … Patrick Robinson

650 … Sidney Jones

587 … Leodis McKelvin

485 … Cre'von LeBlanc

235 … Ron Brooks

161 … Dexter McDougle

147 … De'Vante Bausby

87 … Chandon Sullivan

84 … Orlando Scandrick

69 … Craig James

21 … Josh Hawkins

1 … C.J. Smith

0 … Deiondre' Hall

0 … Ryan Lewis

0 … Aaron Grymes

0 … Dwayne Gratz









































