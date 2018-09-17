Eagles don’t get Gordon, but might end up with a different former Brown

The Eagles didn't wind up getting Josh Gordon, but another former Browns receiver could be on their radar. By Dave Zangaro

The Eagles aren't getting talented wideout Josh Gordon. He's going to the New England Patriots.

At least the Eagles were at least in the mix.

Unsurprisingly, the #Browns drew significant interest for Josh Gordon. NFC East teams - #Redskins, #Cowboys and #Eagles - were three of the teams who Cleveland spoke with, among others, per league sources. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 17, 2018

But apparently they weren't willing to give up enough to make it happen, which is both surprising and unsurprising.

It's surprising because Gordon is a supreme talent at a position where the Eagles desperately need help. And the compensation wasn't much, especially considering the Eagles will probably have around a dozen draft picks in 2019.

Browns also spoke with Cowboys, Redskins, 49ers and others about a potential trade for Josh Gordon, and wanted to send him to NFC. But Patriots stepped in and closed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2018

But it's unsurprising because Gordon brings with him as much baggage as talent. The Eagles have a good locker room and have to be cautious when they bring in new players. I guess the move really needed to come at a low risk.

Story Continues

All this doesn't mean the Eagles won't end up with a former Cleveland Browns receiver. Because to make room for Gordon on their roster, the Patriots have released former first-round pick Corey Coleman, who is now subject to waivers.

Coleman was reportedly going to take a visit to Philadelphia before the Patriots signed him earlier this month. Before then, Coleman was released by the Bills, who traded for him in August. Coleman's next team will be his fourth team in the last two months.

The No. 15 pick form the 2016 draft class hasn't had a first-round career. In two seasons in Cleveland, he had 56 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns.

The Eagles are obviously in need of receivers. Aside from Nelson Agholor, their only healthy options are Kamar Aiken, Shelton Gibson and DeAndre Carter.

More on the Eagles