Eagles don’t believe Tyree Jackson tore his ACL Saturday night

Eagles tight end Tyree Jackson opened Saturday night with his first NFL catch and first NFL touchdown, but things didn’t end all that well.

Jackson had to leave the game with a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ loss to the Cowboys. It was a non-contact injury and Jackson was ruled out quickly, but Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team does not believe that he tore his ACL.

Jackson was a quarterback in college and has transitioned to tight end since joining the Eagles early in 2021. He played nine games this season and wound up catching three passes for 22 yards before getting hurt on Saturday.

Dallas Goedert and Jack Stoll didn’t play against Dallas, but are expected back for the playoff opener next weekend.

