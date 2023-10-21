How the Eagles and Dolphins stack up for Week 7
Some regular season games are bigger than others, and we’re a little over 33 hours away from an electric, and high energy matchup between the Eagles (5-1), and the Dolphins (5-1) on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.
The game features two MVP candidates at quarterbacks, two wide receivers on a projection of 1,900+ yards receiving, and game-changing speed on both sides of the football.
Miami enters the contest averaging 37 points per game, and they’ll be headlined by All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill, who is having an outstanding season – he leads the NFL with 42 receptions, 814 yards, and six touchdowns.
With the Dolphins heading to Philly, we’re looking at how the two teams stack up statistically.
Total Offense
Dolphins: 498.7 1st
Eagles:395.0 2nd
Rush Offense
Dolphins: 181.8 1st
Eagles: 150.0 2nd
Pass Offense
Dolphins: 316.8 1st
Eagles: 245.0 9th
Points Per Game
Dolphins: 37.2 1st
Eagles: 25.8 5th
3rd-Down Offense %
Dolphins: 44.1 7th
Eagles: 50.6 1st
4th-Down Offense %
Dolphins: 28.6 27th
Eagles: 60.0 7th
Red Zone Offense %
Dolphins: 80.8 1st
Eagles: 45.4 23rd
Total Defense
Dolphins: 343.7 20th
Eagles: 298.0 9th
Rush Defense
Dolphins: 114.5 20th
Eagles: 65.8 2nd
Pass Defense
Dolphins: 229.2 19th
Eagles: 232.2 20th
Points Per Game
Dolphins: 26.0 26th
Eagles: 20.7 16th
3rd-Down Defense %
Dolphins: 41.0 20th
Eagles: 41.6 22nd
Red Zone Defense %
Dolphins: 66.7 26th
Eagles: 65.0 25th
Turnover Differential
Dolphins: -4 25th
Eagles: -1 17th