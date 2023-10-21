How the Eagles and Dolphins stack up for Week 7

Some regular season games are bigger than others, and we’re a little over 33 hours away from an electric, and high energy matchup between the Eagles (5-1), and the Dolphins (5-1) on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

The game features two MVP candidates at quarterbacks, two wide receivers on a projection of 1,900+ yards receiving, and game-changing speed on both sides of the football.

Miami enters the contest averaging 37 points per game, and they’ll be headlined by All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill, who is having an outstanding season – he leads the NFL with 42 receptions, 814 yards, and six touchdowns.

With the Dolphins heading to Philly, we’re looking at how the two teams stack up statistically.

Total Offense

Dolphins: 498.7 1st

Eagles:395.0 2nd

Rush Offense

Dolphins: 181.8 1st

Eagles: 150.0 2nd

Pass Offense

Dolphins: 316.8 1st

Eagles: 245.0 9th

Points Per Game

Dolphins: 37.2 1st

Eagles: 25.8 5th

3rd-Down Offense %

Dolphins: 44.1 7th

Eagles: 50.6 1st

4th-Down Offense %

Dolphins: 28.6 27th

Eagles: 60.0 7th

Red Zone Offense %

Dolphins: 80.8 1st

Eagles: 45.4 23rd

Total Defense

Dolphins: 343.7 20th

Eagles: 298.0 9th

Rush Defense

Dolphins: 114.5 20th

Eagles: 65.8 2nd

Pass Defense

Dolphins: 229.2 19th

Eagles: 232.2 20th

Points Per Game

Dolphins: 26.0 26th

Eagles: 20.7 16th

3rd-Down Defense %

Dolphins: 41.0 20th

Eagles: 41.6 22nd

Red Zone Defense %

Dolphins: 66.7 26th

Eagles: 65.0 25th

Turnover Differential

Dolphins: -4 25th

Eagles: -1 17th

