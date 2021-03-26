Eagles-Dolphins deal was possible thanks to Philly's odd finale vs. Washington

How Philly's odd finale vs. WFT helped them do a deal with Miami originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Remember when the Eagles were in a position to potentially keep Washington out of the playoffs in Week 17 last season, but then Doug Pederson took Jalen Hurts out of the game and inserted Nate Sudfeld, and from there, the Burgundy and Gold took control and eventually clinched the NFC East title and then everyone in Philadelphia got mad?

As embarrassing as that entire situation was for the Eagles, it did help them just make a major move and gain some future capital in the process.

On Friday, Philly and Miami completed a swap of first-round draft picks. Because of the deal, the Eagles went from the sixth slot to No. 12, and the Dolphins — after moving from third to 12 in an earlier trade with the 49ers — now reside at No. 6.

In addition to that switch, Philadelphia also secured Miami's 2022 first-round selection. So, they slide down in the order this time around, but they also add that premium asset to their arsenal.

Therefore, they'll have two shots in the first round next year, and that number could grow to three if Carson Wentz plays enough for the Colts during the season.

Had Pederson — who has since been fired — kept Hurts in the finale against Washington, Hurts very well could've won that matchup. That win, obviously, would've altered the club's draft standing, and if they were further down the board, they wouldn't have been an ideal partner for the Dolphins to do business with.

So, what's the lesson here?

As long as you can survive the short-term humiliation, you can come out ahead with more draft capital.