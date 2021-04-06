Eagles and Dolphins continue to monitor Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Coty Davis
·1 min read
With Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson now facing 22 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, his desire to play for another franchise in 2021 has dwindled to a few teams.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Miami Dolphins continue to monitor Watson’s legal situation in hopes of trading for the Pro-Bowl quarterback in the near future.

Wilson reports that the Texans have not engaged in any trade talks, but are listening to offers.

Over half a dozen teams around the league had high interest in acquiring Houston’s disgruntled star prior to the first lawsuit filed against Watson in March.

The San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and Carolina Panthers were among some of the top destinations for Watson, but all three teams have appeared to end their pursuit for the Texans’ star quarterback. On Monday, the Panthers struck a deal with the Jets to acquire Sam Darnold as their new starter in Carolina. While the Jets and the 49ers are projected to select Zach Wilson and Justin Fields in this year’s NFL Draft.

If the Eagles and Dolphins keep their interest in trading for Watson, there is a good chance both organizations will not make a trade offer until after the 2021 season.

Philadelphia and Miami remain committed to their respective quarterbacks. But both organizations have the flexibility to make a trade should Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa fall short of expectations this season.

