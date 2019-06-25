Eagles: 2020 salary cap rules “huge thing to build up to”

The Eagles didn’t wait for the last second to get a contract extension done with quarterback Carson Wentz as they signed him to a four-year extension earlier this month despite having him under contract through the 2020 season.

That year will be the final one conducted under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, which was on the team’s mind when it came time to set up a timeline for Wentz’s deal. When the CBA expired in 2010, the NFL had an “uncapped” year but that’s not the set up this time around.

Eagles vice president of football administration Jake Rosenberg said this agreement has “very specific rules that actually make it more difficult with the way we talk about these cap tricks and little ways we have in creating space and kind of finagling things around.”

“It’s a huge thing to build up to,” Rosenberg said on a team podcast, via NJ.com. “We started probably sometime early [2018] trying to prepare for it. The timing here, up against 2020, which is the last year on the CBA and has its own set of rules, is a little tricky and challenging. We got ahead of this in that we saw this coming. We knew that 2020, because of the rules, would make things extra difficult.”

The early planning extended to Wentz’s deal. Rosenberg said the team wanted to get ready to do Wentz’s deal “way in advance because that’s not your typical contract.”

Wentz was the No. 2 pick of the 2016 draft behind Jared Goff and the Rams have not been as aggressive in getting a new deal done with their quarterback. General Manager Les Snead said that they’ve had some preliminary talks recently, however, and have a lot of time left before the start of the 2020 league year for those to ramp up.