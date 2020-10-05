Eagles DL Malik Jackson's genius tactic vs. 49ers goes viral on social media

Eagles DL Malik Jackson's genius tactic vs. 49ers goes viral originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

During the late stages of the Eagles' victory over the 49ers on Sunday evening, San Francisco was on the brink of scoring and trimming the Philadelphia lead to just one possession.

Enter Philadelphia defensive lineman Malik Jackson.

With the ball on the one-yard line and Philly up by 11 with just over two minutes remaining, the game was not out of reach for San Francisco just yet. But Jackson was determined to make the 49ers earn every inch.

Due to the 49ers' hurry-up offense, the referees were struggling to spot the football at the correct spot. Once the refs finally placed the ball down and turned their backs, Jackson pounced.

The perfect yet subtle kick moved the ball back just a tad, making the 49ers task of scoring a touchdown just a tad more challenging. Had the 49ers' center attempted to return the ball to its original spot, there's a possibility he could have been flagged for an infraction.

It's a classic veteran move -- a move Jackson, 30, has probably seen a time or two throughout his NFL career.

San Francisco would ultimately punch it in on a one-yard touchdown run. But it was the Eagles who would have the last laugh, as Philly held off to win, 25-20, and earn their first victory of the season.