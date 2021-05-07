Eagles' DeVonta Smith thought Panthers were going to draft him

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Adam Hermann
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DeVonta Smith expected other Top 10 NFC team to draft him originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles made a splashy deal with the Dallas Cowboys of all teams to make sure they landed wide receiver DeVonta Smith in the first round last week, moving up two spots to snag the Heisman trophy winner.

Smith was the third wideout to come off the board, and while being taken in the Top 10 wasn't surprising to Smith, he did say this week he was kind of surprised that the Eagles were the team he wound up with.

Smith appeared on Eagles legend Chris Long's podcast on Friday to chat about the draft experience, his journey to the NFL, and plenty more. It's a great pod and is fully worth a listen.

At one point, Long asked Smith if he expected to wind up somewhere else on draft night:

"LONG: Was there a team you felt like, leading up, that they might be the ones that went a different direction?

"SMITH: I thought Carolina was going to draft me. That's who I thought. I knew of course the Giants, but it was all about, You have to get to 11. I knew if I was there at 11, I was for sure going to the Giants."

Very interesting! Particularly because Carolina wound up selecting cornerback Jaycee Horn, who was the betting favorite for the Eagles' pick at No. 12 heading into the opening night of the draft.

The Panthers are in a good place at wide receiver, with Robby Anderson, D.J. Moore, and David Moore, but Smith must've had a vibe from his interactions with Carolina. And the Panthers did wind up taking LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., so they were clearly looking at wide receiver in the first two rounds to help support new franchise quarterback Sam Darnold.

(The Giants' interest in Smith is well-documented at this point. Ha, Giants.)

Ultimately, Eagles fans are obviously very happy to have Smith in Philadelphia and not Carolina or New York. 

And Smith told Long he liked to see the Eagles trade up for him on draft night:

"Once Philly traded up, I was like, 'This could possibly be it? But I don't know.' And then once I got the call, it was like, 'Okay, they traded up for me. They see something they like.' Nobody's going to trade up for you if they don't really want you. [...] So now I'm like, I've got to return the favor."

Just four months until Week 1, folks.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • NFL star Metcalf's 100-metre bid met with scepticism from veterans of the track

    (Reuters) - "Football players don't have any clue." That was the verdict of Olympian Mike Rodgers as National Football League wide receiver DK Metcalf prepares to compete in the 100-metre sprint at Sunday's USA Track and Field (USATF) Golden Games and Distance Open in Walnut, California. The Seattle Seahawk, who posted a 4.33-second, 40-yard dash at the 2019 NFL combine, is competing in hope of earning a spot at next month's U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Lakers slide one step closer to the play-in tournament

    The Lakers lost Anthony Davis and had no answers for the Clippers on Thursday night.

  • Conor McGregor rips Floyd Mayweather for brawling with Jake Paul: ‘It’s embarrassing’

    "Whatever way you spin this, it's sad."

  • If Aaron Rodgers is hellbent on forcing his way out of Green Bay, Jordan Love can help him

    The Packers can’t believe that Love is ready to take over or the team would have already traded Rodgers. That doesn’t mean Love can’t showcase himself and give the franchise plenty to think about.

  • Where are they now? Catching up with Greg Biffle

    Greg Biffle isn‘t letting the grass grow under his feet in semi-retirement from NASCAR racing. But having sand in his shoes — well, that‘s an entirely different story. And while you‘re at it, throw in a few lemons (more on that in a minute). The two-time NASCAR champion is still racing these days, but not […]

  • Is Albert Pujols' $240 million flop an outlier among mega-contracts? Here's how the others faired

    The Albert Pujols era wasn't what the Angels wanted.

  • Rafael Nadal exclusive interview: 'Covid made me question if I should keep on playing'

    Of all the world’s tennis players, Rafael Nadal has approached the pandemic with the greatest sensitivity and inner strength. Since returning from a seven-month sabbatical in September, he has repeatedly stressed the triviality of sport, while continuing to compete with his customary ferocity – a tricky double-act to pull off. Yet the whole experience was not as straightforward as Nadal made it seem at the time. As he told Telegraph Sport on Thursday, he found it difficult to switch from his home in Mallorca to a hotel in Rome – where he played his first bubble-era tournament last autumn. His spirit, initially, was less with the day-to-day routine of tennis training than it was with the victims of Covid-19, whom he was working to support through his foundation. “It has been a tough year, I really believe, for everyone,” said Nadal, during a Zoom call from Madrid. “If you are not completely arrogant, everybody needs to be less happy under these very difficult circumstances around the world, no? Because you have a lot of people suffering, a lot of people have lost a family member, a lot of people are losing their companies, their job. “For me, personally, it has been tough. It was difficult for me to keep going after the lockdown. The circumstances made me think about what was the right decision for my career: if I keep playing, or stop for a little more? It was not an easy decision. So I missed the US Open last year - that was tough, but it was a decision that I needed to take. And then I just played Rome and Roland Garros. Finally, I was able to have success there.” It was Nadal’s triumph in Paris which has just earned him the Laureus world sportsman of the year award for 2021. Even if his own memories of that season are coloured with sadness, the facts are that he still landed a 20th major title, and thus moved level with Roger Federer at the top of the grand-slam table. Asked if this latest trophy meant more than his previous Laureus award, which he collected in 2011, Nadal replied “Every one is special, no? I don't know if it's the most emotional for me, but this is probably the most unexpected. “For me personally, it was not an easy year. I don't think it is a good thing to stop the body dramatically like we had to do for two months. We had lockdown, then when you come back – especially with older bodies that have [clocked up] a lot of kilometres – it is difficult to do so at the highest level. But I really believe that we managed it well. “I didn't play many tournaments [this year], only Australia before Monte Carlo," Nadal added. "Every decision is respectful under the circumstances. And for me I make decisions thinking about my happiness, more than anything else. That's why I'm not playing that much. But I have developed the competitive spirit that I had when I had been playing [more].”

  • Rajon Rondo with a 2-pointer vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Rajon Rondo (LA Clippers) with a 2-pointer vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 05/06/2021

  • Phil Mickelson proves he can still mix it with the best by claiming two-shot lead at Wells Fargo Championship

    It sounds a far from convincing statement, but those Super Golf League disruptors from Saudi Arabia could just have as much as sense as money. While eyebrows disappeared under visors when it was revealed this week that Phil Mickelson could be paid as much as $100 million per year to appear in the proposed breakaway circuit, the 50 year-old showed he can still mix it with the game’s best when shooting an extraordinary first-round 65 that handed the Senior Tour member a two-shot advantage in the Wells Fargo Championship. This was Mickelson at his best and in this sort of form any golf fan would pay to watch him, regardless of the stage. On Wednesday, the five-time major winner had stretched credibility by claiming the rebels who did join the SGL would not be “money-grabbers” - as Rory McIlroy called them - but, in fact, would be “selfless’ because they would be tying themselves into a schedule the supporters would be thrilled to see. In truth, Mickelson is more suited to making mouths drop as he rolls back the years while rolling in the putts, as he did at Quail Hollow on this memorable Thursday. Mickelson, who competes with the over-50 brigade such as Colin Montgomerie and Bernhard Langer, is ranked 115th in the world and without a top 20 on the Tour proper in nine months. What was the difference here from his missed cut in Tampa last week? “Just focus,” Mickelson said. “This course holds my attention. I've been doing some like, you know, some mental exercises and so forth just to try to get my concentration to elongate over five hours. That's been a real struggle for me because, physically, there's nothing holding me back from playing at a high level. Mickelson’s nearest pursuers are fellow American Keegan Bradley and Korean Kyoung-Hoon Lee, with England’s Tommy Fleetwood on four-under. Rory McIlroy, in his first event since his missed cut at the Masters, could only manage a one-over 73 and now faces another fight to make the weekend. He is two back from Rickie Fowler, another whose targeting by the Saudis caused surprise. Bogeys on the world No 111's final two holes hardly strengthened any conviction that he might be worth a $30m signing-on fee, yet in the midst of the most humbling slump of Fowler’s career so far, this one-under 71 was, in fact, a step forward for the 32 year-old. And afterwards he credited time spent viewing last month’s Masters alongside Tiger Woods as inspiration. Fowler, without a top 10 in his last 27 events, failed to qualify for the Augusta major for the first time in 11 years and instead went over to his neighbour’s to watch the first round. “It was fun to be able to do that with Tiger. “We were both in the same position... well, I guess not the same. Mine from not playing well and him being laid up [after breaking his right leg in a car accident]. But we were definitely both very disappointed we couldn't experience it. “Tiger’s golf clubs are right there in the living room and he can stare at them all he wants. He's not lacking any fire in there right now. Tiger never has.” It is fair to say that not everyone says similar about Fowler. In March, Sir Nick Faldo took a pop at the Californian’s plethora of endorsement commitments - “the good news is if he misses the Masters he can shoot another six commercials that week!” Faldo posted on Twitter - and although the Englishman later apologised and claimed he was only joking, many saw true words in his jest. Fowler has attracted further criticism for expressing his interest in the SGL, despite Tour commissioner Jay Monahan’s warning on Tuesday that the rebels face a lifetime ban. “Yeah I think the information's good, knowing about what's going on,” he explained. “You don't necessarily want to just be sitting here talking about or not being able to answer certain things. It's definitely interesting. I think there's a lot that needs to happen for it to even move forward of any sort, but at the same time I think competition can be a good thing.” Fowler believes it could come to pass. “It would definitely need at least a handful of guys to be going in that direction, or to commit or something,” he said. “But I don't know of anything like that right now. So we'll see. I think all of us will come out in a better place after all this is done.”

  • LEADING OFF: Pujols seeks new home, Arenado vs Rockies

    Albert Pujols wants to hook on with a new team and be an everyday player. The 41-year-old superstar was cut Thursday by the Los Angeles Angels, abruptly ending a decade-long stint with his second major league club. Pujols, batting .198 this season, is determined to play first base regularly for another team after he clears waivers, Angels manager Joe Maddon said.

  • Fantasy Football RB Draft Rankings: With Kerryon Johnson out of town, is it D'Andre Swift time?

    Will D'Andre Swift get a big boost to his draft stock now that Kerryon Johnson is out of town? Check out where Swift lands in our analysts' running back rankings.

  • What a run! Yanks' Torres scores from 1st on infield single

    Gleyber Torres kept going and going and going. No matter that a grounder by Aaron Hicks barely reached the outfield grass, Torres never stopped. “Incredibly heads-up play by Gleyber,” New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after Thursday's 7-4 loss to Houston.

  • Lines drawn in golf’s civil war: Phil Mickelson and Rory McIlroy split over breakaway Super League

    Phil Mickelson is known for his mischievous sense of humour, but he was being deadly serious here at Quail Hollow on Wednesday when responding to a question about Super League Golf. "It's a big deal to give up control of your schedule,” the five-time major winner said. “I don’t know if the players would be selfless enough to do that.” It is fair to say that even those who sympathise with the likes of Justin Rose – as the Englishman wrestles with the extraordinary dilemma of banking more than a $100 million at the risk of being booted off the sport’s two main tours, as well as the majors and the Ryder Cup – would claim it be a “selfless” act. Certainly not Rory McIlroy who produced a rant for the ages earlier that day over why the Saudi breakaway circuit is golf’s “money grab” equivalent of football’s European Super League. However, Mickelson made the argument regardless. “I think the fans would love it because they would see the best players play exponentially more times,” he said. “Instead of four or five times, it would be 20 times… But every other sport, the entity or teams or leagues control the schedule. Whereas here, we’re able to control it. “We all make a very good living. We all do well. I’ve already had kids and I had the ability to control my schedule and be at big moments in their lives. If you’re a younger player, are you going to give that up?” McIlroy’s line of debate was rather different and will surely have resonated with the overwhelming majority. The 32-year-old talked of "playing this game to try to cement my place in history and my legacy and to win major championships” and backed Monahan and the European Tour in their warnings of issuing lifetime bans.

  • Alex Dowsett's 2021 schedule: Bury himself at Giro d'Italia, win the Olympics, break the hour record

    In an ideal world, Alex Dowsett will fulfil a lifelong ambition this summer by representing his country at an Olympic Games. The 32-year-old will win a medal in the time trial in Tokyo, having first helped a Yates twin or a Tao Geoghegan Hart or a Geraint Thomas to victory in the road race. He will then return to Europe and reclaim the Hour Record, a discipline in which he says he has “unfinished business”. Of course, Dowsett has been around cycling long enough to know the ‘ideal world' rarely exists. Injuries, illness, loss of form – there are any number of potential obstacles to overcome. Dowsett’s planned crack at the Hour Record just before Christmas had to be aborted at the last minute after he contracted coronavirus (“Given the air pressure on the day I was due to do it, that was a real kick in the teeth,” he says). The truth is, just being selected for Team GB would be a serious accomplishment given there are only four spots available on the road and Dowsett’s is just one name on a shortlist that also includes the aforementioned Adam and Simon Yates, Geoghegan Hart, Hugh Carthy, Geraint Thomas, James Knox, Luke Rowe and Tom Pidcock. Chris Froome, his Israel Start-up Nation team-mate and a seven-time grand tour winner, is not even on coach Matt Brammeier’s shortlist, although Dowsett insists it is “not beyond” the double Olympic bronze medallist to find some form and make a late bid for glory. Either way, Dowsett is philosophical. The Essex rider begins the Giro d’Italia in Turin on Saturday confident that he has done absolutely everything in his power to be on the start line in Musashinonomori Park on July 24. “I've worked harder than I've ever worked,” Dowsett says from his hotel room in Turin, which he is sharing with Alessandro De Marchi. “I mean, I always feel like I've worked as hard as I’ve ever worked but I have just stepped it up again this year. My weight’s down, my power's up. I could not have done any more. So I think whatever happens, I'll be at peace with it.”

  • Donald Cerrone feels bad Diego Sanchez allowed ‘new lover’ Joshua Fabia to take over life

    Donald Cerrone doesn't blame Diego Sanchez for their UFC on ESPN 24 bout falling apart.

  • How do the 5 first-round quarterbacks fit with their new NFL offenses?

    We take a look at the different schemes Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones will be asked to run as rookies.

  • Mavericks' Luka Doncic honestly admits to 'complaining too much' with 15 technicals

    Luka Doncic said he wasn't himself with officials this season.

  • Video: Brawl erupts after Jake Paul steals Floyd Mayweather’s cap at press event

    All hell broke loose and punches were thrown when Jake Paul stole Floyd Mayweather's cap in Miami.

  • Angels releasing Albert Pujols in final year of decade-long contract

    The end of an era.

  • Jake Paul swiped Floyd Mayweather's cap and this is only going to get worse

    As far as boxing news conference stunts go, this was just the warm-up act.