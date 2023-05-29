Eagles’ DeVonta Smith talks about the next step in his game

What’s the next step in DeVonta Smith’s game? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

On a recent episode of an I AM ATHLETE podcast, Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith said he thinks he’s a top 10 receiver in the NFL.

“I’ve kind of always felt like that to myself, humbly,” Smith said back in Philly last week.

And he’s right.

Smith last season had 95 catches for 1,196 yards and 7 touchdowns playing in an offense that also featured A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert. And he did all that in his second NFL season.

“I think as you go on and you just continue to raise your level of play, that comes into it,” Smith said about being a top 10 guy. “Like I said, more understanding of the game and things like that. That’s just being confident in myself and my abilities. I’m pretty sure you wouldn’t have many guys come up here and say they don’t think they’re not. Just being confident in my abilities and raising my play.”

Last season, Smith ranked 8th in the NFL in receiving yards. Here’s a look at the top 10:

1. Justin Jefferson: 1,809

2. Tyreek Hill: 1,710

3. Davante Adams: 1,516

4. A.J. Brown: 1,496

5. Stefon Diggs: 1,429

6. CeeDee Lamb: 1,359

7. Jaylen Waddle: 1,356

8. DeVonta Smith: 1,196

9. Terry McLaurin: 1,191

10. Amon-Ra St. Brown: 1,161

Those top three guys — Jefferson, Hill and Adams — were named to the All-Pro team and the only two players from that top 10 who weren’t named Pro Bowlers last season were Waddle and Smith. That perhaps has something to do with them being on teams with other elite receivers who were named to the team.

But it’s clear that Smith is a Pro Bowl caliber player already as he enters Year 3 in the NFL.

So what’s the next step?

“The mental side of the game,” Smith said. “Continue to get mentally sharp in my preparation and going out there and play so I can see things faster.”

Smith, 24, entered the NFL as a refined route runner and he won the Heisman Trophy at Alabama for a reason. He was plenty polished. But there’s still room for growth and he wants to learn everything he can about how to play in the NFL.

When he talks about the mental side of the game, he’s not just talking about studying his own team’s playbook.

“Recognition of the defenses,” Smith said. “Teams change every year. A lot of coordinators change and things like that. Teams that you may have played in the past aren’t running the same scheme and things like that.”

Smith used the beginning of this offseason rehabbing an injured toe with a lot of ice and massages but says he’s “good” now as the Eagles prepare for their OTAs. Smith tries to make the most out of these spring workouts.

Ever hear about how a pitcher will work on his stuff during spring training? That’s sort of how Smith treats these spring practices. He can be a little experimental.

“Yeah, this is your time to mess around and do things,” Smith said. “You have times where you can try new things and times you can’t. This is definitely they time where anything you want to try, just go on and do it now, get it out the way. Maybe something out there Nick (Sirianni) don’t want me to do, I’m gonna try it now. Best time to try it.”

