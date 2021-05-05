Eagles' DeVonta Smith, Patriots' Nelson Agholor spotted working out together

DeVonta Smith spotted working out with ex-Super Bowl Eagle originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The NFL Draft is finally behind us, which means football fans are ready for one thing and one thing only: actual, real-life football.

And it seems like some of the Eagles' biggest names are wasting no time getting to work, including one of the newest members of the team.

First-round pick DeVonta Smith, whose work ethic is rumored to be second-to-none, was spotted Tuesday working out with a familiar name: former Eagles first-round pick, Super Bowl champion, and current New England Patriot Nelson Agholor!

Here's a brief clip of the two doing some drills:

DeVonta Smith working out with Nelson Agholor. That first-round Eagles WR connection… pic.twitter.com/YuGLBklq9P — Adam Hermann (@adamwhermann) May 5, 2021

Agholor, of course, was the Eagles' first-round pick in 2016 and played for the Birds for four years, playing a big role during the Super Bowl season before earning a reputation for his inconsistent hands in 2018 and 2019. Agholor had a big year last with the Raiders and landed a large multi-year contract with the Patriots, where he'll presumably be catching passes from rookie Mac Jones.

The idea of Smith working out with Agholor might give some Eagles fans heartburn considering the way Agholor's career in Philly went...

Dear god... NOOOOOOOOO someone else please. https://t.co/UakAI1Z5aX — ᶻᵃᶜʰ ᴼˡᵈ ᶜᶦᵗʸ (@OldCityPhilly_) May 5, 2021

...but the guy is a workaholic and a physically gifted athlete, and a total pro. Ultimately, he's a good guy for Smith to be working out with. Drops aren't contagious.

Meanwhile, a few other very important Eagles players were seen working out together Tuesday on a different football field as Jalen Hurts, Dallas Goedert, and Miles Sanders - likely QB1, TE1, and RB1 in Week 1 - were running some drills together:

Jalen Hurts has been working out with his young weapons



Miles Sanders, Dallas Goedert, John Hightower #NewEra

🎥 @JaySpinks12 @BoobieMilesXXIV pic.twitter.com/QisH51aX23 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 5, 2021

You've got to love Hurts going out of his way to build rapport with his guys - particularly Sanders, who couldn't get on the same page with Carson Wentz last year in the passing game.

It's still just early May, but these workouts are signs that we're inching closer and closer to real-deal football, ideally in front of way more Eagles fans than were allowed in the Linc last year.

