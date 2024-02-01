Advertisement
Breaking News:

76ers star Joel Embiid has a meniscus injury in left knee, timetable for return unclear

Eagles' DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown on how Jalen Hurts handled himself this season | Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Yahoo Sports Videos
1

Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon chats with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith about Jalen Hurts' 2023 season, sharing insights about their standout quarterback. A.J. and DeVonta joined Yahoo! Sports on behalf of Bounty.