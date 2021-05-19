Eagles’ DeVonta Smith already impressing Darius Leonard with work ethic

DeVonta Smith already impressing All-Pro with work ethic originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Eagles first-round pick DeVonta Smith is known as a hard worker and he’s already impressed an All-Pro linebacker because of it.

During his virtual media session at OTAs on Tuesday, Colts linebacker Darius Leonard was asked about his training regimen, which starts around 5 a.m. in the offseason, and mentioned that he worked out with Smith this offseason.

“We had DeVonta Smith come in a couple times and he had that same mentality, that he wanted to work,” Leonard said to Colts reporters. “Just for having the Heisman Trophy winner in there … I know I wasn’t the Heisman Trophy winner, but you have that mindset. He has that winner mindset and it was good to see some young talent come in there and push me. ‘OK, this is the young talent coming in.’

“He has everything. He has the speed, he has the work mentality and for him to go in there, it just pushed me to say, ‘OK, I’m gonna have to outwork him, I have to show him the way.’”

Smith and Leonard crossed paths at Yo Murphy Performance Training in Tampa, Florida. Smith worked out with Murphy during this year’s pre-draft process.

During his first three seasons in the NFL, Leonard is already a two-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro. He’s also known for his work ethic — he’s nicknamed the “Maniac” for a reason — so when he raves about Smith’s work out habits without being asked, it’s worth something.

Leonard, by the way, is the same player who came to the defense of Eagles new head coach Nick Sirianni after some folks were ragging on Sirianni after his first clumsy press conference. https://www.nbcsports.com/philadelphia/eagles/darius-leonard-explains-why-he-came-nick-siriannis-defense Leonard got to know Sirianni over the past few seasons in Indianapolis, where Sirianni was the offensive coordinator under Frank Reich.

Story continues

As far as Smith goes, he was on the field with the rookies last week for rookie camp and is now with the Eagles’ veterans for the modified offseason program. The Eagles will be relying on the No. 10 pick in the 2021 season.

So far, so good, for the talented young rookie. Smith is already showing off that work ethic that helped turn him into a first-round pick.

“DeVonta is kind of a lead by example (guy),” Sirianni said. “He's just out there, and he just seems determined at all times, and he just really can't wait for the information to get to him and can't wait to get better. I think that's contagious … I know that's contagious.”

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube