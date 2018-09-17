Eagles desperate for help at WR, where help is not easy to find

The challenge the Eagles face is that they desperately need immediate help at a position where it's almost impossible to find immediate help.

The Eagles were thin at wide receiver before the preseason even began, and since then they've lost Mack Hollins for at least half the season, they've been without Alshon Jeffery the first two weeks, and now they've lost Mike Wallace for an extended period of time and maybe the entire season with a non-displaced fracture in his fibula.

Markus Wheaton was cut, re-signed and cut. Kamar Aiken was cut and re-signed. The only receivers other than Nelson Agholor on the 53-man roster who haven't been either cut or gotten hurt are Shelton Gibson and DeAndre Carter, who have a combined three career receptions between them.

This is bad, and there's no easy fix.

The thing about the wide receiver position is that it takes time for players to become productive. And there are no short-cuts.

You rarely see a wideout join a new team and make an immediate impact.

So much goes into it.

Figuring out how to work with new coaches. Getting the timing down with the quarterback. Learning the plays and formations and terminology. Memorizing a sophisticated playbook.

There's no way to accelerate that process.

Heck, Wallace spoke last week before he got hurt about how he and Nick Foles were still figuring each other out - and Wallace has been here all summer.

That's why you don't see the Eagles sign these big-name high price-tag veteran wide receivers that fans often clamor for. There's a reason they're either on the street or available. They're expensive and the Eagles certainly aren't in great cap position. They're often more concerned with their next paycheck than fitting into a team's culture - and this is a delicate culture to fit into. And Howie Roseman and Joe Douglas are very careful not to add free agents who don't fit. No matter how talented.

Plus, you have to consider that Alshon will be back soon, and when that happens the Eagles will have their 1-2 from the Super Bowl season back together. Depth remains an issue, but remember Torrey Smith was the Eagles' third wideout during the Super Bowl season, and he averaged 26 yards per game.

If either Jordan Matthews or Jeremy Maclin can get healthy and is available? They know the offense, but Maclin hasn't been an elite player since 2015, and that's an eternity for wide receivers, and Matthews has been with three teams in the past year and suffered a pretty serious hamstring injury up in New England this summer.

Doug Pederson said Monday finding a playmaker or two is the team's No. 1 priority right now. He said he prefers a veteran who can contribute sooner or later.

But the reality is that it's almost impossible to get instant help at wideout.

I do think once Carson Wentz takes over all the wide receivers will look better. He has a way of making the guys around him look good.

The Eagles pretty much have to add at least one wideout this week. You can't go into a football game with Aiken, Gibson and Carter along with Agholor.

You just can't.

But their chances of going out and finding a guy walking the street three weeks into the regular season who can come right in and make big plays in the passing game are slim.

So keep your expectations in check.

What obviously makes all this more difficult to swallow is watching DeSean Jackson gleefully making explosive plays up and down the field against the team that cut him five years ago.

Thanks, Chip.

But that's history. The Eagles aren't going to find a Pro Bowler or a Hall of Famer at this point. It's hard enough just finding someone who can catch a football.

