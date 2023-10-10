Eagles designate Nakobe Dean for return from injured reserve

Linebacker Nakobe Dean is on his way back to the Eagles lineup.

The Eagles announced on Tuesday that they have designated Dean for return from injured reserve. Dean injured his foot in the team's Week One win over the Patriots and has missed the last four games.

Dean will be able to practice with the team on Wednesday and can be activated at any point in the next 21 days. If he's not activated, he will have to miss the remainder of the season. The Eagles do not have to clear a spot on the 53-man roster for him because they have not filled the one that opened when guard Cam Jurgens went on the list.

Zach Cunningham and Nicholas Morrow have been starting for the Eagles at linebacker the last four weeks.