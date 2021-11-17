The Eagles have posted some big rushing numbers in the last three weeks and they’ve done it without the help of running back Miles Sanders.

Sanders is on injured reserve with ankle and foot injuries, but he’s starting the process of returning to the active roster on Wednesday. The Eagles announced that they have designated Sanders for return from injured reserve.

He’ll be able to practice Wednesday and can be activated at any point in the next 21 days.

The Eagles ran for 214 yards in last Sunday’s win over the Broncos and threw just three passes after halftime. The 40 rushing attempts in that game were five more than Sanders had over his final five games before going on injured reserve and the Eagles ran 46 times in a Week Eight win over the Lions, so Sanders will likely be hoping that the focus on the ground game continues once he’s ready to play.

Eagles designate Miles Sanders for return from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk