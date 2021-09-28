The Eagles may be getting a little help with their depth this week.

The team has designated cornerback Josiah Scott and offensive lineman Jack Driscoll to return from injured reserve on Tuesday. That means both players are eligible to practice. Philadelphia has 21 days to activate the players or elect to keep them on IR for the rest of the season.

There’s no limit to how many players a team may designate to return.

The Eagles acquired Scott in May from the Jaguars, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2020. Scott appeared in six games for Jacksonville last year, playing a handful of defensive snaps. He suffered a hamstring injury in the preseason.

Driscoll suffered a pectoral strain in August. He started four games at right tackle as a rookie for the Eagles last year. Philadelphia selected him in the fourth round out of Auburn.

Eagles designate Josiah Scott, Jack Driscoll to return from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk