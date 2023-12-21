Eagles designate Avonte Maddox for return from IR

Cornerback Avonte Maddox is on his way back to the Eagles secondary.

Maddox has been on injured reserve since suffering a pectoral injury in Week Two of the regular season, but was designated for return on Thursday. He will be able to practice with the team for the next 21 days and he can be activated at any point in that window.

With Darius Slay battling a knee injury, the Eagles wouldn't mind a quick return to game action for Maddox. They have clinched a playoff berth, though, and Maddox could also ramp up his workload with an eye on getting on the field in the postseason.

Maddox had eight tackles, a forced fumble and two passes defensed in the first two weeks of the season.