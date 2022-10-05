Eagles tackle Andre Dillard is on his way back to the active roster.

The Eagles announced on Wednesday that they have designated Dillard for return from injured reserve. Dillard can be activated at any point in the next three weeks, but will be shut down for the year if that does not happen.

Dillard went on injured reserve after breaking his forearm in an early September practice. He had surgery to repair the injury and has missed the first four games of the season.

There’s been no word about Dillard’s chances of being activated ahead of this weekend’s game in Arizona and that’s not the only question mark at tackle. Jordan Mailata went for an MRI after hurting his shoulder last Sunday and hasn’t been ruled in or out for Sunday.

Eagles designate Andre Dillard for return from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk