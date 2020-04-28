Eagles' DeSean Jackson posts video running first routes since surgery

DeSean Jackson saw just 67 snaps throughout his injury-plauged 2019 return to Philadelphia, which was doubly disappointing for Eagles fans considering how well his first game with Carson Wentz went.

In case you forgot, he caught eight passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns and the Eagles torched Washington's defense en route to a 1-0 start. It was awesome.

Jackson, 33, underwent core muscle surgery in the fall, and according to an Instagram post Tuesday from the man himself, it seems the veteran wideout is progressing nicely on his road back from injury.

The video shows Jackson in Lakers shorts and a white t-shirt, running a series of out, post, and dig routes on a soccer field.

Jackson said in the caption that it's the first time he's run routes since December:

Five months off from running routes for a guy as competitive as Jackson probably wasn't easy, especially considering how excited he was to return to Philadelphia after years away.

Jackson is entering his 13th season in the NFL, which explains why the Eagles added plenty of insurance in last week's NFL Draft, picking speedy wideouts in Jalen Reagor and John Hightower, and trading for former 49ers receiver Marquise Goodwin.

All that said, if Jackson is healthy this season, we saw in Week 1 last year what kind of an impact he can have on the Eagles' offense.

Jackson made it clear on his Instagram story Tuesday that he still sees himself as a primary option:

DeSean Jackson seems ready for the 2020 season. pic.twitter.com/fN9TQrEClu — Adam Hermann (@adamwhermann) April 28, 2020

He's still one of the league's most dangerous burners, and his ability to stretch the field will only help Carson Wentz and the Birds defend their NFC East title.

