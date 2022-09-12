Eagles DE Derek Barnett suffered a season ending torn ACL in 38-35 win over Lions
An MRI revealed that Eagles’ DE Derek Barnett suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2022
The Eagles will be down one less pass rusher going forward, as Adam Schefter reports that Derek Barnett suffered a torn ACL during the season opener at Detroit.
Barnett limped off the field in the third quarter and was evaluated in a tent behind the sideline before exiting Ford Field.
Barnett re-signed with the Eagles on a two-year, $14 million deal this offseason after recording two sacks and 20 solo tackles.
Philadelphia has Tarron Jackson at the defensive end, and he’ll likely take Barnett’s reps at the edge rusher position.
