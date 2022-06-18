Eagles’ depth at safety gets a big boost with the addition of Jaquiski Tartt

The Eagles quietly added more depth and competition to the roster, agreeing to a one-year deal with former 49ers safety, Jaquiski Tartt.

A 2015 second-round draft pick (46th overall) by San Francisco, Tartt will immediately compete for a starting role opposite Anthony Harris.

Tartt’s addition provides a big boost to the depth chart and provides an interesting dynamic from a competition standpoint.

Here’s a breakdown of the added depth.

Jaquiski Tartt

Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Tartt has started 64 of the 80 games he played in San Francisco since 2015, and that includes six postseason matchups and Super Bowl 54.

He’ll immediately compete with Marcus Epps for the safety role opposite Anthony Harris and it gives Jonathan Gannon another option in his hybrid scheme.

Anthony Harris

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles chose Harris over Rodney McLeod, re-signing the safety to a one-year deal.

A leader in the secondary, Harris finished the 2021 season with 72 total tackles, two for loss, three passes defended, and an interception.

Marcus Epps

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Epps was one of the highest-graded safeties in the NFL last season while playing in a limited role and the expectation is that his production should increase with more snaps.

The addition of Tartt shows that Howie Roseman isn’t entirely convinced and wanted to add more value to the position.

K'Von Wallace

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The wildcard of the group, Wallace bulked up this offense and he’ll look to finally land a consistent spot on the depth chart.

A 2020 fourth-round pick, Wallace has started six games in two years while struggling to stay healthy and play with any consistency. A mid-round pick with no guarantees, he’ll need to flash that Clemson pedigree or risk being an early cut candidate.

Andre Chachere

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Chachere is returning to the Eagles, agreeing to a one-year deal with the veteran cornerback instead of tendering him as a restricted free agent.

He appeared in 16 games last season, making one start while logging 15 tackles on 56 total snaps. A special team’s dynamo, Chachere could find a role at safety in 2022, and a new deal heading into 2023.

Jared Mayden

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

A former Crimson Tide safety who entered the league with San Francisco, Mayden signed to the Eagles’ practice squad on October 26, making one appearance against the Giants.

The 6-foot, 205-pound Mayden comes from an athletic family, and at Alabama, he played in 36 games (11 starts) from 2016-19. In his final season on campus, Mayden started 11 of 12 games and hauled in four interceptions to rank second in the SEC.

Reed Blankenship

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The all-time leading tackler at Middle Tennessee State, Blankenship finished his career with 419 combined tackles, 265 of which were solo tackles and he’s a player to watch at safety behind Marcus Epps.

