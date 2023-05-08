Eagles depth chart: Can Jalen Carter start Week 1? Yes, but only if he does this

PHILADELPHIA − It was an innocuous question, one that Eagles coach Nick Sirianni could have brushed aside the way he expects rookie defensive tackle Jalen Carter to brush aside offensive linemen.

Sirianni was asked about Carter's conditioning level during rookie minicamps this past weekend. Carter admittedly wasn't in shape for his Pro Day at Georgia in March, when he had to cut a few drills short.

"We are trying to get everybody back into shape, of football-playing shape," Sirianni said. "These guys have been in hotels. They have been on visits. They have been getting ready for pro days. They have been getting ready for the combine.

"So, to say any of them are in really good football shape, and they are ready to play a game tomorrow, I would say that's inaccurate. None of those guys are."

Fair enough. It's May. There isn't a real game for four months, training camp for 2½ months. The Eagles are in the strength and conditioning portion of spring workouts, with practices starting the week of May 30.

But then Sirianni was asked about that response not being very reassuring given Carter's conditioning issue at his Pro Day. Sirianni doubled down on how none of the 50-some players on hand, including tryouts, were in game shape.

Sirianni added that he cut practice short Friday and that he gave players time in between reps.

"Basically, I'm generalizing our entire team of saying they are not in good enough shape yet," Sirianni said. "This is not a fault on (Carter). This is everybody out there, and quite frankly, this is everybody out there practicing this weekend in rookie mini-camp."

Again, fair enough. But the questions were only about Carter's conditioning. It took until the third question when Sirainni was asked if he has any concern about Carter's conditioning "at this point in time."

"None," Sirianni said.

Sure, there's plenty of time before that matters. And Carter himself said he's in better shape now than he was at his Pro Day.

"Oh yeah, I made sure my condition levels are higher," he said.

There's no doubting Carter's talent. So if Carter is in top shape, especially in training camp, he should be able to win a starting spot next to Fletcher Cox in the defensive tackle rotation. Carter's former teammate at Georgia, Jordan Davis, the Eagles' first-round pick in 2022, will be in the mix, too.

It's basically up to Carter. And the two other Georgia players drafted last weekend — first-round edge rusher Nolan Smith (No. 30 overall) and fourth-round cornerback Kelee Ringo — know this as much as anyone.

"Huge hard worker," Ringo said about Carter. "More of a guy who leads by example. ... But definitely a person when there’s 11 guys on the field, and nobody had a number, you’d definitely know he’s one of those guys out there on the field."

That's what the Eagles are expecting. For the record, Carter will be wearing No. 98.

Here, then, is the Eagles' projected depth chart heading into spring workouts (rookies in bold):

Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in March. The Eagles drafted him in the sixth round on April 29, 2023.

Quarterback

Starter: Jalen Hurts

Reserves: Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee, Ian Book

Comment: The top two spots are set. McKee, the sixth-round pick, will be given every chance to beat out Book, who was signed off the Saints' practice squad last summer. This will be decided in the preseason games.

Running back

Starter: D'Andre Swift

Reserves: Rashaad Penny, Kenny Gainwell, Boston Scott

Comment: Swift and Penny, both on one-year deals, should see the bulk of the carries, with Gainwell used primarily as a receiver out of the backfield. Trey Sermon appears to be the odd man out.

Philadelphia Eagles' Joseph Ngata, second from right, runs a drill as his squad mates look on during NFL rookie football minicamp, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Wide receiver

Starters: A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins

Reserves: Olamide, Zaccheaus, Britain Covey, Joseph Ngata

Comment: Brown and Smith will get by far the most opportunities. Watkins and Zaccheaus will battle for the third spot, and Covey is the punt returner. Ngata, the undrafted free agent from Clemson, could beat out Greg Ward, Devon Allen and others for the final spot.

Tight end

Starter: Dallas Goedert

Reserves: Dan Arnold, Grant Calcaterra, Jack Stoll

Comment: Arnold was signed last week after spending last season with Jacksonville. He had only 9 catches last season, but 35 in 2021 and 31 in 2020. There's still a big dropoff after Goedert.

Philadelphia Eagles' Tyler Steen stretches during NFL rookie football minicamp, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Offensive line

Starters (from left): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson

Reserves: Jack Driscoll, Cam Jurgens, Brett Toth, Sua Opeta

Comment: The battle between Steen and Jurgens to replace Isaac Seumalo at right guard should be the best battle of training camp. Steen, a tackle in college, lined up at right guard at rookie minicamp. Jurgens, a center, was drafted last season as Kelce's replacement.

Edge rusher

Starters: Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat

Reserves: Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Derek Barnett, Patrick Johnson

Comment: A deep and talented unit, led by Reddick, coming off a 16-sack season, along with Graham and Sweat (11 sacks each). Smith is a Reddick protege. Barnett is back after missing all of 2022 with a torn ACL.

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Carter, left, and Moro Ojomo, center, warms up during NFL rookie football minicamp, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Defensive tackle

Starters: Fletcher Cox, Jalen Carter

Reserves: Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Kentavius Street, Moro Ojomo, Marlon Tuipulotu

Comment: Another deep and talented unit, as long as Carter can help replace Javon Hargrave (11 sacks), who left in free agency. Davis and Williams will get plenty of playing time, too. Either Ojomo or Tuipulotu will wind up on the practice squad.

Linebacker

Starters: Nakobe Dean, Nicholas Morrow

Reserves: Shaun Bradley, Christian Elliss, Kyron Johnson

Comment: Dean gets his chance after "redshirting" last season. Bradley, Elliss and Johnson are special teams aces. Not an overly talented or deep unit.

Philadelphia Eagles' Kelee Ringo warms up during NFL rookie football minicamp, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Cornerback

Starters: Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox

Reserves: Greedy Williams, Kelee Ringo, Zech McPhearson, Josh Jobe, Eli Ricks

Comment: This will be a redshirt year for Ringo, the fourth-round pick. Ricks, an undrafted free agent, should beat out Josiah Scott and others for a roster spot.

Safeties

Starters: Terrell Edmunds, Sydney Brown

Reserves: Reed Blankenship, Justin Evans, K'Von Wallace, Andre Chachere

Comment: Brown, the third-round pick from Illinois, should beat out Blankenship, an undrafted free agent last season. Wallace and Chachere will battle for the last spot, with special teams the likely decider.

Specialists

Starters: Jake Elliott, Ty Zentner, Rick Lovato

Comment: The Eagles brought in Zentner, an undrafted free agent from Kansas State, to challenge Siposs after his awful Super Bowl performance.

Contact Martin Frank at mfrank@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter @Mfranknfl.

