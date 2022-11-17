Eagles defensive tackle depth chart gets big boost

After a Monday night disaster that left lingering questions on defense, the team added another defensive tackle to the roster, this time inking five-time Pro Bowl Ndamukong Suh on a one-year deal.

The signing comes hours after run-stuffing tackle Linval Joseph was also added to the roster in place of an injured Marlon Tuipulotu.

Suh started 17 games for the Buccaneers in 2021, twice playing a critical role in Tampa’s wins over the Eagles.

Fletcher Cox

Cox logged 70 snaps in the Monday night loss, and that’s not conducive to long-term success for the Eagles. The addition of Suh and Joseph should cut into his snaps, and the decreased playing time could hopefully add some juice to the aging defensive tackle.

Javon Hargrave

Hargrave was already taking his game to the next level, and adding a run stuffer and pass-rushing defensive tackle should make him that much more efficient.

Linval Joseph

A former Giants second-round pick, Joseph started 12 games for the Chargers in 2021, and he should immediately bolster Philadelphia’s run defense.

Milton Williams

Williams had his best game as an Eagle in the loss to the Commanders, and it’ll be interesting to see how the addition of Linval Joseph and Suh will impact his snaps.

Ndamukong Suh

The 35-year-old defensive tackle logged six sacks and 27 total tackles in 17 starts for the Buccaneers last season and was a significant force in the NFC Wild Card matchup as well.

Suh is a five-time Pro Bowl selection with 70.5 sacks, and he’ll help the Eagles address a glaring hole.

Jordan Davis -- injured reserve

Thought of as a rookie that would learn the NFL game in a reduced role initially, Davis’s absence now highlights a weakness in the Eagles’ defense and the main reason Howie Roseman traded up to make the pick.

Davis will miss two more games before returning in time for The Titans and Derrick Henry in Week 13.

Marlon Tuipulotu -- injured reserve

Tuipulotu actually started the Week 10 loss to the Commanders at defensive tackle but suffered a knee injury late in the game.

He’s only supposed to be out four weeks, but depending on how Joseph and Suh pan out, he could stay on the shelf.

Marvin Wilson

The former FSU defensive tackle was elevated for one game this season, but with Joseph and Suh now on the roster, he’ll likely spend the rest of the season on the practice squad.

