Eagles defensive players who need to make a leap in 2023

Philadelphia has the NFL’s most challenging schedule, and they’ll incorporate a new defensive coordinator and a retooled defense after losing ten contributors in free agency.

Sean Desai will make the Eagles’ defense more aggressive, and several veterans and young players are on the roster looking to carve out a role in the rotation.

We’re looking at seven Philadelphia defenders who must make a giant leap in 2023.

Philadelphia is waiting for Barnett to fulfill the promise he showed as a rookie when the 2017 first-round draft pick logged five sacks and 16 quarterback hits.

Barnett has had key moments over his six years in Philadelphia, but he’ll need to make another leap or risk being a cap casualty.

Barnett suffered a season-ending torn ACL last year during a Week 1 win over the Lions. The 26-year-old hopes to be ready by training camp and this could be his final opportunity.

Philadelphia moved up to secure Davis after the former Georgia All-American defensive tackle recorded a 4.78 time in the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Combine, weighing over 330 pounds.

Davis missed several games with an ankle injury.

Still, he was so impactful that he was named the 2022 PFWA All-Rookie Team after producing 18 total tackles, four quarterback pressures, one tackle for loss, and one pass defended.

With Javon Hargrave departing, Davis will assume significant pressure and expectations in 2023.

The Eagles are loaded at the cornerback position and after the team added Greedy Williams in free agency, Zech McPhearson will need to do more if he hopes to stand out.

McPhearson took the first steps to establishing himself by performing well at the slot cornerback position during OTAs.

Robinson spent most of last season on the Eagles practice squad or injured reserve with an ankle injury. The 2021 fourth-round pick was claimed by Philadelphia in 2022 after being waived by the Vikings.

Robinson, a former Florida State edge rusher built like Josh Sweat, must show his pass-rush prowess this summer if he wants to crack the rotation.

The depth chart at edge rusher is deep, with Hasson Reddick, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, rookie first-round pick Nolan Smith, Derrick Barnett, and Patrick Johnson all ahead of Kyron Johnson.

The former Kansas defender switched positions to the weakside linebacker spot this spring, and the 6-foot, 235-pound Johnson will look to find a role behind Nakobe Dean and Nicholas Morrow.

Blankenship logged 348 snaps as a rookie and his 79.4 PFF grade would have placed him at No. 10 overall at his position.

Blankenship is a physical player, that’s strong against the run, but he’ll need to make the leap to exceling in space and deep coverage.

Bradley, who finished last season on IR due to a wrist injury, worked with the second-team defense during OTAs and will look to take the next steps as a linebacker.

Bradley totaled seven tackles in 15 games playing exclusively on special teams. OTAs presentes an opportunity for Bradley to crack into the linebacker rotation for the upcoming season.

