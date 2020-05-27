The Eagles' defensive line is working out together at Fletcher Cox's house

The Eagles are currently working through an unprecedented virtual offseason program, with the full team separated because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but some players are still managing to link up and train together.

Veteran Eagles lineman Brandon Graham jumped on an Instagram Live on Tuesday night with Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson to talk about (almost) the entire defensive line making a joint trip to Fletcher Cox's house to work out together this week.

Here's how Graham described the setup, and his time with his teammates:

GRAHAM: We out here with Fletch ... The D-Line came out. We got out here, we're gonna be with Wash, we're gonna be with Wash working out. Most of the D-Line came out. Hargreaves couldn't come. JACKSON: I'd seen you with Slay, how was that? GRAHAM: Oh, that was cool. You know, we'd been working out since last year, when we found out they was trying to trade for him. So we always just stayed together after that. [...] We start working out tomorrow.

Poor Javon Hargreaves, who's going through quite an odd first few months as a member of the Eagles.

It's unclear if Graham meant former Eagles defensive line coach Jim Washburn, current Eagles director of player personnel Jeremiah Washburn, or someone else when he said the players would be with "Wash".

Also, it's pretty wild to know that Graham and Slay started working out together ahead of a possible trade while Slay was still with the Lions. That kind of collaboration would drive people insane in the NBA.

Slay and Graham were spotted working out together last week:

Brandon Graham & Darius Slay are working out together in Detroit area today



Brandon told me he & Darius have worked out together before in Detroit and Brandon would talk up coming to the Eagles while they would play video games#Eagles

🎥 @brandongraham55 @bigplay24slay pic.twitter.com/c0zuRHpNwh





— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 19, 2020

The D-line's trip sure is reminiscent of the gatherings quarterback Carson Wentz likes to organize in the offseason. Three summers ago, he notably took some teammates up to North Dakota to work out and bond together.

That bonding trip sure paid off.

