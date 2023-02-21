Eagles defensive coordinator tracker: Identifying candidates who have interviewed for vacancy

The Eagles have three openings on their coaching staff, and with Nick Siriani already entrenched with his offense, filling the defensive vacancy is the most urgent hire on the list.

Philadelphia could look for a different scheme or approach in their quest to find the right replacement for Jonathan Gannon, who left to become the Arizona Cardinals head coach.

With two more names having surfaced as candidates for the Eagles defensive coordinator job, we’re tracking the candidates who’ve interviewed and what they bring.

Dennard Wilson

(AP Photo/David Richard)

The Eagles defensive back coach played a huge role in Reed Blankenship’s flourishing as a rookie.

Jim Leonhard

Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard, center, is shown during the first quarter of their game Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Leonhard coached for six seasons at Wisconsin as both the defensive coordinator and interim head coach for the 2022 season.

Following his retirement from a 10-year career in the NFL, Leonhard joined the Badgers’ staff as defensive backs coach in 2016. He became defensive coordinator less than a year later and went on to be named a finalist for the Broyles Award, presented to the nation’s top assistant coach, in his first season running the Badgers defense.

In Leonhard’s five seasons as defensive coordinator, Wisconsin ranked among the nation’s top five in total defense and top 10 in scoring defense four times. During that time, the Badgers rank third in scoring defense (17.3 points per game), first in total yards allowed (284.8 yards per game), first in pass efficiency defense (110.5), third in rushing defense (103.4 ypg), and first in opponents’ third down conversions (30.5%).

In 2022, Wisconsin allowed just 239.1 yards per game, the third-best mark in school history and the lowest total in Madison since 1954.

Chris Shula

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebackers coach Chris Shula against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Shula is the son of former Bengals head coach David Shula and the grandson of Don Shula.

He has been with the Rams since 2017 and worked as the linebackers coach before becoming the defensive backs coach, and passing game coordinator in 2022.

He was on the same Chargers staff as Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni in 2015 and 2016.

Jessie Minter

Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter talks with reporters about the Fiesta Bowl against TCU on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

According to Mike Garafalo, Philadelphia recently interviewed Chris Shula and Jesse Minter after it was reported that former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard also interviewed for the job.

Minter led the Michigan defense last year after spending the 2021 season running the defense at Vanderbilt.

In his first season coordinating the Wolverines’ defense, Minter led one of college football’s top defenses and advanced to the College Football Semi-final.

He worked previously for the Ravens from 2017 to 2020.

Sean Desai

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks associate head coach, Desai is a Temple grad (and former Temple assistant) who has experience as a defensive coordinator (Bears) and has experience in the Vic Fangio defense.

Desai started his NFL coaching career with the Bears in 2013 as a defensive quality control coach. He held that position until he was promoted by then-head coach Matt Nagy to safeties coach in 2019.

Eddie Jackson earned All-Pro honors under Desai.

Vance Joseph



Nfl Cardinals Vs Seahawks Seattle Seahawks At Arizona Cardinals

The Eagles are interviewing Vance Joseph on Wednesday and Thursday this week in their search for a defensive coordinator to replace Jonathan Gannon.

Arizona hired Gannon as their head coach last week.

Joseph will meet with the Eagles remotely, Mike Klis of 9News reports, with an interview with Nick Sirianni on Wednesday and with General Manager Howie Roseman and owner Jeffrey Lurie on Thursday.

Joseph remains a candidate for the Broncos’ defensive coordinator job, along with Rex Ryan.

Joseph went 11-21 in two seasons as the head coach in Denver before joining the Cardinals in 2019 after the Broncos fired him.

Philly has made some DC interview adjustments. Per source, Vance Joseph will interview via Zoom with Eagles on Wednesday and again via Zoom on Thursday with GM Howie Roseman/owner Jeffrey Lurie.

Meanwhile, Joseph and Rex Ryan remain in hunt for Broncos DC job. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) February 20, 2023

