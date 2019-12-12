Eagles’ defenders have seen those moves from Boston Scott before

There were plenty of people surprised about Boston Scott's breakout performance on Monday night against the Giants.

Eagles defenders were not among them.

After a year of trying to stop Scott in practice, they were aware of just how dangerous the 5-foot-6 running back can be. They weren't even surprised about this devastating juke move Scott put on veteran corner Janoris Jenkins in the fourth quarter.

This is the best angle on the Boston Scott juke. pic.twitter.com/cZ6HADnTpC — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) December 11, 2019

Heck, it's even happened to Rodney McLeod before.

"Yeah," McLeod said with a laugh. "Well, I don't know about that bad. I gotta talk to Jenk about that one. But, yeah, he's given me a move in the open field. He has a good change of direction ability and quick burst. Glad to see him making plays for us."

In the 23-17 overtime win, Scott finished with 10 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown and added six catches for 69 yards.

His 128 yards from scrimmage are the most ever in a game for the Eagles from a guy formerly on their practice squad.

Scott finally got a chance to shine in a game, but he's been shining in practice for a while now. Eagles defenders seemed happy that this time it was against Jenkins and the Giants.

"He does that to us," Nate Gerry said. "He's done that for the last year."

Scott was a sixth-round pick by New Orleans out of Louisiana Tech last year. He arrived to Philadelphia last December after the Eagles signed him off the Saints' practice squad. He spent the remainder of last year on the roster, but didn't really get a chance to play.

This offseason, Scott had a good training camp but Darren Sproles returned, which basically bumped him to the practice squad. He stayed there until Oct. 11 and didn't really get a chance to play much until Monday night.

But Scott was impressive all summer and even earlier this year in practice.

"He definitely has that switch," linebacker T.J. Edwards said. "He has that burst that's a little bit different from others. You definitely saw that on the field, that they weren't expecting because they didn't know who he was. But he was definitely a big factor."

Earlier this week, head coach Doug Pederson said Eagles will find a role for Scott in the offense going forward. With four games left, Scott might be able to make an impact.

Based on the reactions in the locker room since Scott's breakout performance, he seems to be a favorite of his teammates. Scott is the prototypical hard-worker, gets in early, leaves late, just needed a chance. He finally got it and made the most of it.

"It wasn't a surprise for me at all," McLeod said. "I'm just really glad he got his opportunity to get out there and showcase what he can do."

