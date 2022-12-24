How do Eagles defeat Prescott, Cowboys with Gardner Minshew at QB? 'NFL GameDay Morning'
"NFL GameDay Morning" breaks down how the Philadelphia Eagles defeat quarterback Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys with Gardner Minshew at QB.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 16 matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns.
The Vikings will be without two starters vs. Giants
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 16 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs.
The Browns have announced their six inactives today
Miles Sanders future, T.J. Edwards performance and the biggest snub in Eagles history in Roob's 10 Random Observations. By Reuben Frank
There will be bad weather across the NFL this weekend.
The Bears released a statement to help Bears fans prepare for this Saturday's game at Soldier Field against the Bills.
Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young used a perfect Star Wars reference to explain Brock Purdy's success in the NFL.
Franco Harris’ family has released a statement about the late football great’s death.
The Eagles and Cowboys face off on Christmas Eve. Here's a look at our predictions.
The full list of inactives for Sunday's Week 16 game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings have been released.
In the spirit of Christmas, Trey Lance played Santa Claus and filled the 49ers' locker room with gifts on Thursday.
Several observations from the Eagles game against the Dallas Cowboys.
While speculation has centered around Arizona potentially firing Kliff Kingsbury, a report suggested another option for the NFL head coach.
The New York Jets cleared a path for the Jaguars to draft Trevor Lawrence. A 19-3 win over the Jets Thursday was a painful reminder of that mistake.
Thursday night's loss to the Jaguars shows that the Jets have to figure out their quarterback situation because Zach Wilson is not the answer for this win-now team.
The season began with widespread rumors that a season of unfulfilled expectations would potentially result in the Cowboys firing coach Mike McCarthy and hiring Sean Payton. As the season pushes toward a conclusion, with the Cowboys looking sluggish in their last two outings, the rumors are making the rounds, again. Yes, the chatter is back. [more]
The Patriots were busy making roster moves Friday ahead of their pivotal Week 16 showdown against the Bengals on Saturday afternoon.
Here are six surprising omissions from this year's Pro Bowl team.
Greg Papa believes rookie seventh-rounder Brock Purdy is the "complete package" as a long-term quarterback for the 49ers.