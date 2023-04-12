Eagles’ deal with DT Kentavius Street is another low-risk move

Street's deal with Eagles is another Howie Roseman 2023 special originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles used this offseason to keep some of their top players like Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Jason Kelce, James Bradberry and Darius Slay.

Eventually, they plan on giving Jalen Hurts a mega contract extension.

So every other move they’ve made this offseason to sign outside free agents has been cheap with minimal risk. The only new player with any significant money guaranteed is backup quarterback Marcus Mariota. All the other deals have included less than $1 million in guaranteed money.

And Kentavius Street is no exception.

The Eagles signed the veteran defensive tackle late in free agency to a one-year contract that’s worth $1.28 million, according to a league source.

Here are the details of Street’s deal in 2023:

Total value: $1.28 million

Guarantee money: $500K

Cap hit: $1.28 million

Base salary: $1.08 million

Signing bonus: $200K

Street, who turns 27 next month, was a fourth-round pick back in 2018 and has played for the 49ers and Saints. In his last two seasons, Street has 6 1/2 sacks in 34 games. He won’t be a starter in Philly but he’ll be fighting for a job as a rotational defensive tackle. His base salary of $1.08 million is the minimum for a player with his experience in the league.

This deal is like the low-risk, high-reward deals the Eagles gave to Terrell Edmunds, Rashaad Penny, Justin Evans, Greedy Williams and Nicholas Morrow.

“I think that for us when you’re looking at these one-year guys, we want some high-upside guys,” Eagles GM Howie Roseman said at the NFL owners meetings a couple weeks ago, before signing Street. “We want some guys that have traits in their body. Guys that we had a like for at some point in time. So when you’re talking about those guys, they’re young guys who have upside.

“I think they balanced a little bit the re-signings. Probably went in a different direction than we had anticipated based on the market and so it balances a little bit the youth of our team. And at the same time, they’re guys that we have always been intrigued with from a skill perceptive.”

Story continues

The contracts for Street, Edmunds, Penny, Evans, Williams and Morrow include a total of just $2.3 million in guaranteed money. And even if they all make the team, their collective cap hit will be just $6.45 million. That’s why Roseman looks at them as lottery tickets. If one works out, then it was all worth it.

Here’s a reminder of the other those other one-year deals this offseason:

S Justin Evans

Total value: $1.59 million

Guaranteed money: $600K

Cap hit: $1,559,412

Base salary: $1.08 million

Signing bonus: $250K

Per-game roster bonuses: Up to $260K

CB Greedy Williams

Total value: $1.35 million

Guaranteed money: $600K

Cap hit: $1.29 million

Base salary: $1.08 million

Signing bonus: $100K

Per-game roster bonuses: Up to $170K

RB Rashaad Penny

Total value: $1.35 million

Guaranteed money: $600K

Cap hit: $1.23 million

Base salary: $1.08 million

Signing bonus: $100K

Per-game roster bonuses: $170K total

Rushing yards incentives: Up to $750K

LB Nicholas Morrow

Total value: $1.155 million

Guaranteed money: $0

Cap hit: $1.09 million

Base salary: $1.08 million

Roster bonus: $50K

Likely to be earned incentives: $75K

Workout bonus: $25K

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube