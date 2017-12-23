Eagles DE Chris Long takes on Colin Kaepernick critics in Twitter rant

Shutdown Corner
<a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/players/8779/" data-ylk="slk:Chris Long">Chris Long</a>, left, stands in support of Malcom Jenkins during his social protest. (AP)
Chris Long, left, stands in support of Malcom Jenkins during his social protest. (AP)

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long is fed up with his Twitter mentions.

Long, who worked with CBS on a piece about charity efforts he’s made in Philadelphia, Charlottesville, Va. and some other cities he’s lived in, discussed his reasons for standing during the national anthem while supporting protesting teammates like Malcom Jenkins when they took a knee.

Some folks on Twitter evidently took that as license to portray Long as a shining light contrast against the shadow cast by Colin Kaepernick and his social justice protests.

Well, Long was having none of that Friday night. It’s better to let him explain.







Tell us how you really feel, Chris.

He also added this gem when a Twitter challenger took him on directly.



Well said, Chris. In a culture where voices shout down social justice warriors as the only possible reasons for a declining interest in the NFL, Long is biting back here, giving voice to a side that’s fed up with the insistence that protests are to blame.

Just maybe, there’s a significant group who’s frustrated with football because of the league’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick, not Colin Kaepernick himself.

 

What to Read Next