Eagles DC sees Jordan Davis as more than just a run-stopper

The Philadelphia Eagles drafted Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

At Georgia, Davis was a run-stopping force in the middle of a ferocious UGA defensive line.

In Philadelphia, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is hoping Davis will continue to do the same, but also wants to see the big-man excel at rushing the passer.

At a Tuesday press conference, Gannon spoke to the media about his plans for Davis.

“He’s a big, explosive, violent man that can win one-on-one, so yes, he will definitely have a role in the passing game, and he will affect the quarterback in a good way. Excited about his skill set and what he can do in the run and pass game.”

Gannon mentioned how Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning used him at Georgia, and noted that the Bulldogs got exactly what they needed out of Davis. But the Eagles are hoping for even more.

“A lot of the same things, and then there are going to be certain times where we let him cut his ears back and rush,” Gannon said. “At that place, obviously they play really good football there, they didn’t ask him to do that a lot. But he definitely has the skill set to do that when you start looking at how he moves and his body and his traits. He definitely will project to affect the game in the pass game, as well.”

